My Family and Other Globalizers | The joyous misery of parenting

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens.

How it feels to parent and how it feels to be a parent are very different things. Parenting, in the sense of being pooed on, spat at, head-butted, and woken up every hour of the night, can make you want to return your baby to the hospital. But being a parent, in the sense of watching your children gain confidence and skills, become kind humans and peel their own bananas, just makes you want to pull them close and keep their beating hearts glued to your own, forever.

Parenting can be profane, punishing, and painful. Being a parent can feel sublime, rewarding, and pleasurable.

Jennifer Senior, the author of All Joy and No Fun: The Paradox of Modern Parenthood, draws on the psychologist Daniel Kahneman’s distinction between the “experiencing self” that exists in the present moment, and the “remembering self” that constructs a life’s narrative.

“Our experiencing selves tell researchers that we prefer doing the dishes—or napping, or shopping, or answering emails—to spending time with our kids... But our remembering selves tell researchers that no one—and nothing—provides us with so much joy as our children,” Senior explains.

This joy is what is summoned when we remember our lives’ narrative arcs. The kind we feel when we gather around a kitchen table, looking at old photographs and recalling first words spoken or dance performances at school. It is the ineffable, profound, fuzzy high of family life, rather than the energy-sapping torture of trying to persuade a teenager to clean his room.

It is the tableaux of anecdotes that stay with you long after the irritations have evaporated. Like playing doctor-doctor with a three-year-old Nico. I was the patient. He checked my throat and ears conscientiously and gave me some "medicine". But I wasn’t quite prepared when he lunged for my nether regions solicitously stating, “And here's some diaper cream for Mama.”

Or the time when the boys covered me in a blanket, stuck their teddy bears under my arm and switched off the lights in my bedroom. Then they closed the door and exited arm-in-arm. "We're the parents, Mama," they said, in rare harmony, as a parting shot. "You, sleep tight."

Or the moment when I went to say goodnight to a five-year-old Ishaan before going out to dinner. He’d looked me over appraisingly and concluded, “You look like the rain, Mama: all black and golden.”

When the boys were younger, I was pretty wrung out by the end of the day, on most days. After all the adjudicating, soothing, feeding, nagging, cajoling and pleading, it was like the person-formerly-known-as-Pallavi was now just a living gerund servicing little tyrants.

But even minutes after the kids were in bed, were an old friend to call, I’d find myself telling them that I’d never been happier and—bizarrely—to sort of mean it. As much as there were times that I fantasized about running away in the middle of the night to become a pirate, or a janitor at a quiet museum of modern art, or pretty much anything that did not involve cleaning the bodily fluids of others, my narrative arc, peopled as it is with Ishaan, Nico and my husband, is nigh on pretty damn good.

Being a mother has not always made me happy, but it does mean that I have experienced quite profound joy. Children push life off kilter. But it’s a rare parent who doesn’t eventually come to feel that their children help them maintain balance.

In his book, Letters to a Young Poet, the writer Rainer Maria Rilke says, “We know little, but that we must trust in what is difficult is a certainty that will never abandon us.” I don’t think Rilke is simply suggesting that we give up easier pleasures because those that are difficult are superior. Rather, he’s getting at the fact that the difficulty itself is what makes those efforts so rewarding.

Joy is almost like part and parcel of the hard, less-than-pleasurable work of parenting. Difficulty is not something to just be endured if the goal is raising children well, but it is something that must be understood as being integral to that goal.

And that includes changing filthy diapers. True joy can only be experienced when one can finally stop doing it!