My Family and Other Globalizers | The best parenting tip? Do less of it

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens.

I remember begging a five-year-old Ishaan with groggy-eyed frustration to try and sleep in a little in the morning. “You know mama, how some people are born blind?” he’d replied earnestly. “Well, some people are born less sleepy.”

My kids are really not who I’d imagined them to be, on the occasions that I’d indulged in such speculative fantasies in my pre-motherhood life. I’d imagined they would be girls. Also, bookish and polite. I got boys who love Kung Fu and roughhousing. They colour outside the lines. And they prefer staging mock attacks on each other to fine motor activities.

But other than their shared enjoyment of leaping, swinging and general monkeylike behaviour, they are remarkably different. Ishaan tears into steaks. Nico will not eat meat. Ishaan was born believing that rules were meant to be broken. Nico is like a boarding school matron. During the Covid pandemic, Ishaan treated his mask like a neck accessory. To Nico the mask was a second layer of skin. It was difficult to persuade him to take it off – ever.

And yet, the boys have the same set of parents, the same material and intellectual resources at their disposal and study at the same school.

It took me a while to realize, and even longer to accept, that ultimately kids are not robots that parents can program, but their own people over whom we only have limited control. As parents, we borrow them for a little while, during which time we can suggest and nudge and coax. But personality cannot be straightjacketed by parental diktat.

This is a rather inconvenient truth, because as parents we are responsible for our children. Indeed, we are held responsible for our children. If they have bad table manners – it’s the parents’ fault. If they don’t like reading – it’s the parents’ fault. If they work too hard– it’s the parents’ fault. If they don’t work at all – it’s the parents’ fault.

Conversely, if they excel at art – it’s thanks to the parents. If they’re sociable and polite – it’s thanks to the parents. If they’re articulate and bookish – it’s thanks to the parents.

But the longer I’m a mother, the more I’m convinced that parents get, and take, far too much of the blame/credit for their progeny. When someone praises my child, I take it as a personal compliment. And when the bratskies act up in public, if feels like a personal failure. But is it?

Parenting is not a conjuring trick. It cannot will things into being. In fact, it’s partly a game of luck and partly a matter of getting out of the way.

Children aren’t hothouse plants but cacti. Overwatering them is harmful, while they usually do best with benign neglect. A parental eye cracked open for signs of real trouble is important, yes. But overparenting them is unnecessary and often detrimental. Children are resilient if they’re allowed to be so.

People, including children, come in all flavours: friendly, grumpy, driven, lazy. You can try and instill kindness in them, by modelling it. And you can give them a wide range of opportunities, so that they might find and hone their strengths. You should give them plentiful cuddles and kiss their scraped knees better. And that’s pretty much it.

You cannot make them into concert pianists or neurosurgeons, whatever the tiger moms of the world might believe.

The good news is that once you accept this truth, it allows you to cut yourself some slack. To bid adieu to that constant companion of mothers everywhere: guilt.

Forcing a child through endless violin lessons or Math tuitions is not a good use of time: yours or theirs. Much wiser to back off and use the time freed up to read a book instead. Or to listen to music. Or just to daydream. Our children will find their own paths. We need to ensure we don’t lose sight of ours.