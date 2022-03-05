My Family and Other Globalizers | Raising readers

(Representational image) Growing up, I read and reread my favorite novels until their pages puckered. (Image: Johnny McClung via Unsplash)

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens.

Long before I became a writer, I was a reader. Not even my shadow came between a book and me when I was a girl. I read and reread my favorite novels until their pages puckered. And it was through books that I learned to put myself in myriad shoes.

Children had few entertainments when I was growing up. Television came on for only a few hours in the evening and its target audience was farmers pondering seed technology, rather than a young girl with magic on the mind. For books were magic, a portal into oneself as much as into other worlds. They stood in for friends. Sometimes they stood in for food; I forgot to feel hungry when I was in the grips of a good yarn.

The imaginative effort required by reading meant that I truly invested in the world of the book that I happened to be inhabiting. As all readers do, I co-created the characters in my mind. They were the product of the union of my imagination and the writer’s text.

When I grew older, my fantasies about being a mother almost always revolved around rediscovering my favourite books with my own children. I imagined bedtime snuggles while reading together. Long vacations in the mountains, when my offspring and I would sit together-apart, sharing our physical space while living with our own books.

I wondered how their tastes might differ from mine. Who would be their most beloved character in Narnia? Would they sympathize with Frodo Baggins or find him a wretched bore? Would Anne of Green Gables inspire them to write overwrought melodramas featuring classmates as protagonists, as she had me?

Imagine then my disappointment when my boys, once they were born and of suitable age, didn’t seem to like reading. To me it felt absurd. Almost as though one claimed not to like breathing.

Of course, the world my children had been born into was digitally transformed from the one I’d known as a child. Ishaan and Nico had screens of all sizes to entertain, inform and pacify them. To keep them quiet. They were rarely bored as a result, a prerequisite for learning how to read for pleasure.

They had lives so filled with gadgets and classes and play dates that they seemed to lack the space for books. Focus for their generation was also a fractured thing; prismatic and hyperlinked. So that the linear, immutable book-ness of a book and the demands it made on their concentration was understandably challenging for them.

Despite this, I was able to make some headway with Ishaan, my older boy, and had him reading Agatha Christie mysteries by the time he was ten. My younger son, Nico, proved a tougher nut to crack.

“Reading’s just not my thing,” he’d announced nonchalantly when he was about eight years old. What did seem to be his “thing” was watching endlessly inane YouTube videos of someone known by the nom de guerre Unspeakable, playing video games while chortling like a hyena at an Argentinian barbeque.

I tried a regime of enforced reading, but I could not make peace with the idea that by doing so I was essentially training my son to equate reading with punishment.

Desperate, I started reading out aloud to Nico every evening, regardless of whether he appeared to be listening or not. My son could choose to listen and be lulled by the words into a world of magic rings and glamorous elves, or he could tune out and think his own thoughts about Unspeakable playing video games. The only rule was no screens while I read.

With the help of many cups of chamomile tea, I eventually made my way through all three volumes of The Lord of the Rings, plus The Hobbit – that’s about 1,500 pages - probably three-quarter of a year’s worth of reading.

There were evenings when Nico closed off his ears with his palms to drown out my words: I kept going. There were evenings when he pleaded with me to stop: I kept at it. And there were evenings when he babbled loudly to block my voice. I read on.

But then, there were evenings when he listened, his eyes growing large as he imagined Gandalf being rescued by the King of the Eagles, or an army of enraged tree-like Ents stomping towards the fortress of Isengard. I would catch him with his mouth momentarily open, as though drinking in the images. He would turn still despite himself; his opposition melting.

It probably took me almost two months of nightly reading before I got to hear the words I had been thirsting for: “one more page please, Mama.”

And so, slowly, softly, with shyness almost, Nico began to approach books of his own accord. Today, he is ten and reads voraciously. He still plays video games and unfortunately Unspeakable remains a mainstay of his daily activity log, but so does reading.

An hour before bedtime, Nico makes two cups of chamomile tea in preparation for ‘reading time.’ We hunker down under blankets, sip our steaming cuppas and read separately-together, just like I had imagined I would with my children, long before they had been a twinkle in their parent’s eyes. Sometimes, dreams do come true!