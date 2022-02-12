My Family and Other Globalizers | Raising feminists boys

(Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens.

The year was 2008. The setting was the ultrasound room in one of the Chinese capital Beijing’s swankier hospitals. My husband and I held hands in nervous anticipation. I was 20 weeks pregnant with my first child and we were about to find out its gender.

The technician seemed to take an inordinate amount of time staring at the black-and-white blob on the screen that was our proto baby. “It’s very active,” she remarked at one point, and indeed the blob appeared to be contorting like a gymnast on amphetamines.

Finally, she looked at us, and smiled. “Congratulations, it’s a boy!”

It feels terrible to admit it now, but I felt like the air had been kicked out of me. I had always been convinced that I’d be the mother of a girl. I’d imagined brining her up with fierce love to be the bold and beautiful feminist I would be viscerally proud of.

I would comb her hair, and when she was older, take her out for high tea. I saw myself giving her a standing ovation when she graduated from astronaut school (this was a reverie; facts like the absence of any such institution did not impinge). I had envisaged reading her debut novel, which would go on to establish her as a star in the biblio firmament.

Staring at the ultrasound, I felt my feminist literary astronaut dissipate into the ether. A boy! Boys were rough. They were hyper. They lacked fine motor skills. And they had penises. I didn’t fancy facing one every time I had to change a diaper.

And then a second later, I was elated. The blob was a boy! I was weepy with the enormity of it. The spouse and I exchanged proud, parental looks. We were going to have a feminist literary astronaut who happened to be male, that’s all. And this was my first child after all. Number two, a girl, would “complete” the family perfectly.

Well, two and half years later, I was in another ultrasound room, this time in the Belgian capital of Brussels, experiencing deep déjà vu. My husband and I held hands; the technician took a long time decoding the blob on the screen. And eventually she turned to us with a smile and announced, “Congratulations, it’s a boy!”

Thus, I became the mother of boys and the gender balance in our home became as asymmetric as the latest fall line of a Japanese fashion designer’s haute couture collection. I was outnumbered and outgunned by all the testosterone.

As they grew older, the boys gamboled and wrestled and lived up to the Greek philosopher Plato’s description of the juvenile male: “And of all animals the boy is the most unmanageable, inasmuch as he has the fountain of reason in him not yet regulated; he is the most insidious, sharp-witted, and insubordinate of animals.”

The best laid plans of mice and mothers (with apologies to Robert Burns for the paraphrasing) often go awry. However, if there is anything I have learned as I haul body and soul into middle-age, it is that the unexpected path is usually the one that leads to the most gratifying destination.

If we want to the world to be a more equitable place for all its inhabitants, bringing up girls to be feminists is necessary but hardly sufficient, for it neglects a rather important part of the equation: boys. It’s a bit like eating aloo parathas after a workout and expecting to lose weight.

It is the mother of boys who can best contribute to the creation of a world where feminism has outlived its utility. A world where equal respect and opportunities for human beings regardless of their gender has just become common sense.

Feminism to me, has never been about proving that there are no innate differences between the sexes. My boys, for example, never showed the slightest interest in the dolls I bought them as infants, although they latched on to models of heavy machinery – cement mixers, dumper trucks, road rollers, et al. – like limpets.

What feminism is, I think, is having an innate respect for the abilities and desires of all sexes. And here, as parents, we become the most powerful weapon in the arsenal of nurture. Nature may or may not dictate certain tastes and predictions, but nurture does determine a child’s respect for others, not just of a different sex, but also for different ethnicities, religions, dietary preferences, body-types, neuro-make up and on and on.

For the world is a wonderfully diverse place, and what I want for my boys is to fall in love with that diversity and the plethora of perspectives it offers.

How does feminism play out in practical terms in our family?

My older son is the family chef. My younger one is (the often reluctant) table-layer and cleaner-upper. Both boys play the piano. Their maestra, a woman, is one of the leading musicians in Spain. They know about their mother’s past boyfriends, before she met their dad. They know that she chose to marry their dad because he helped her achieve her dreams. And they know that motherhood does not complete her. Even though she adores them to bits, their mother needs more to her life - intellectual stimulation, meaningful work outside the home, a rewarding social life - as their father does too.

I can only hope that all of this is enough. I suspect it is because children are clearly born without prejudice. They will love whoever is kind to them – a mantra I hope the boys live by for the rest of their lives.