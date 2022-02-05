My Family and Other Globalizers | Nudity and kids: Where’s the line?

(Representative image) Having children reframed the experience of intimate touch as necessarily erotic, even as intimacy, and touch was more present than ever in my life. (Image: Lubomirkin/Unsplash)

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens.

For all our ancient Hindu cultural heritage, replete with barely clothed apsaras and body-diverse devtas, Indians are terrified of nudity. We have an all-round strange relationship with the body.

On the one hand, we’re obsessed with looks and marriage. (We even have products for whitening the underarm area - if ads are to be believed, an indispensable aid to finding a groom.) On the other hand, we are chary of the ultimate aim of all that whitening and marrying: sex.

Leaving sex aside - although this is a parenting column and therefore would not exist without said activity - this week’s piece is about “touch” and the body in the parent-child context.

Growing up in India, nudity was restricted to bath time and occurred behind locked doors. I cannot recall seeing either of my parents naked. Middle-class Indian homes are not private. They heave with people. Maids and odd-job men wander around. Stray aunts lurk in corners. My childhood home had been no exception.

So, when a Danish friend of mine from university in the UK revealed that it was normal for his parents to traipse around naked at home in front of him, I was truly scandalized. It sounded entirely inappropriate, even a tad pornographic.

And yet, once I became a mother myself, I found my comfort levels regarding nudity and my kids on a sliding scale somewhere between the Indian and Danish extremes.

Of all the countries my family has lived in, it was probably the years we spent in Indonesia (2012-16) when it was most likely for my kids to catch me in my birthday suit. The word “catch” isn’t quite accurate, given how it implies something illicit, or at least, unusual. But for them it was as normal to see me in the nude, post-shower, blow-drying my hair, as it was for them to see each other naked in the bath.

We didn’t have live-in help or unexpected relatives. The house was often empty save for the kids and me. Bathroom doors were never locked, and the kids traipsed in and out quite obliviously.

The weather in Jakarta was warm all year long and the boys were still young. Nico, my youngest, has just turned a year old when we moved to Indonesia and was only five by the time we left.

I certainly hadn’t set out to establish some kind of nudist abode. But there was just so much of the body, naked skin, and touch involved when Ishaan and Nico were infants that we had simply carried on, as a family, from there.

Once when Nico was around three, I decided it was finally time to lock the door while I did my business. But almost as soon as I sat down on the throne armed with a cup of tea and a copy of the newspaper, Nico began hammering to be let in. “Go away and play. I want some privacy darling,” I shouted out. “So do I mama,” he replied. ‘I want some privacy with you.”

****

Having children reframed the experience of intimate touch as necessarily erotic, even as intimacy, and touch was more present than ever in my life. My boys were from my body and of my body. They had fed from my body. Their touch was lingering and pleasurable, yet non-erogenous.

Touching my boys and being touched by them was healing. A juicy kiss was the best apology my kids could give me. Spooning them at night was more effective than any lullaby at lulling them to sleep. A hug was superior to medicine for a bruised knee or hurting heart.

Touch is the first language mother and child use to communicate, but not all touch is equal.

A major scandal broke out at one of the top international schools in Jakarta, during our second year in Indonesia. A group of janitors and two teachers were accused of sexually molesting a kindergartener and subsequently arrested. Schools across the city responded by holding seminars to educate children on the difference between “good” touch and “bad” touch.

Ishaan came home after one of these and announced that his private parts were his business alone. I nodded my approval. “No one should ever touch them,” he continued, “except parents and teachers.” I nearly choked. “I think you mean parents and doctors, darling,” I corrected. “Oh ya,” he said distractedly, by now more focused on his latest Lego creation, ‘that’s what I meant.”

****

There are times that I experienced fleeting self-doubt. Was I bringing up perverts? Had I crossed a line? Was my liberal attitude to the body damaging to the children in any way?

In the end I needn’t have worried. As they grew older, the boys stopped wanting to hang around me all the time. Today, nothing can clear my room faster than my declaring that I want to change.

We still cuddle, but the temperature of the touch we share has altered. It’s cooled. The tempo has changed too. Hugs are quicker. Kisses more fleeting.

But through all these changes what I hope remains constant is their comfort with bodies - their own and those of others – and the knowledge that bodies are sources of comfort, to be nourished and held. Never to be abused or be ashamed of.