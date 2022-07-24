 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai rains, captured

Moneycontrol News
Jul 24, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST

We asked creatives and ad copy writers to hit us with their best one-liners to describe their experience of the Mumbai rains.

When you were the only ones supporting WFH in Monsoons. Line by: Aalap Desai, CCO, Isobar India and Taproot Dentsu. (All illustrations by Suneesh K)

Starter Pack for #MumbaiRainsLine by: Devang Pandey, Corporate Communications Executive, White Rivers Media

When the UX team is stumped by the user behaviour. (PC:https://twitter.com/Mumbai__Weather)Line by: Omkar Joshi, founder and chief creative officer, hybrid>

The creative team two days before the deadline. (PC: @shubham_charlu on Twitter)Line by: Omkar Joshi, founder and chief creative officer, hybrid>

When schools shut early because of #MumbaiRainsLine by: Mitul Parmar, Senior Account Executive, White Rivers Media

Gonna tell the kids this is Venice.Line by: Sahil Shah, Group Creative Manager, Schbang.

As if the monsoon blues weren't enough!Line by: Yashashree Malpathak, Corporate Communications Executive, White Rivers Media

Monsoon Cuddles in Dadar! #MumbaiRainsLine BY: Veena Shrivatra, Corporate Communications Executive, White Rivers Media

