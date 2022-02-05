Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford: Don’t get too high on success, too low on failure

Footballer Marcus Rashford has previously co-authored 'You Are a Champion'. His new children's book 'You Can Do It' is slated to release this year. (Photo: Oleg Bkhambri [Voltmetro]/Wikimedia Commons 4.0)

Marcus Rashford was one of five children raised by a single mother on minimum wage in Manchester. At 19, he was a striker for England and Manchester United.

Despite his rags to fortune rise, the likes of which have historically sent many heads spinning, Rashford has consciously tried to stay sensible. The 24-year-old is also a campaigner against poverty and child hunger, and often shares his experiences and tips so that young people can extract some hope from his miraculous journey.

Last year, Rashford wrote You Are a Champion, a non-fiction book for children, with co-author Carl Anka. It sold 220,000 copies in the UK, according to its publisher, and became a bestseller.

This July, Rashford is publishing a follow-up, You Can Do It. It is targeted at children aged 10-14.

Rashford’s first children’s fiction book, The Breakfast Club Adventures, co-authored by Alex Falase-Koya, is also in the pipeline.

In addition, Rashford set up a book club for little ones last year with Magic Breakfast charity and Macmillan Children’s Books, to encourage reading and to give free books to underprivileged children.

Rashford himself did not read much as a child. There were too many other realities to deal with. And football was his all-consuming passion.

The rare times he opened a book, “very few characters looked like me, and my life was far from a fairytale,” Rashford told the Guardian in an interview last year.

“That experience set the foundations for what we needed from the book club – representation, acceptance and acknowledgment,” he said. “Every child should pick up these books and feel like they were written for them.”

While preparing for this year’s You Can Do It, Rashford and co-writer Anka took readers’ feedback on the first book, You Are a Champion.

Rashford said this was to get an “understanding what they took away from the book and what tools we could still equip them with, so they are best prepared for adult life. The insight sessions were brilliant and I’m proud of the outcome, focusing on how we can best champion one another, and view difference as a positive rather than a means to discriminate. This is about how you can use your voice to support others.”

Asked what was the best reaction he had received for his book from a young reader, Rashford said, “I was sat with a little boy the other day at Button Lane, and when I asked him what he had taken away from You Are a Champion, he told me about the importance of being kind, and if he could be kind, how he could teach others to be the same.”

As for his own go-to book, it is Relentless by Tim Grover. Rashford called it the first book “that really locked me in.”

He described it as “a different type of book focused on mentality, and exactly what I needed when I was breaking in to the first team. I still read the book every couple of months and mark it to track my progress.”

Rashford’s advice to stay on an even keel is to not get carried away by success or despondent by failure, even though he admits it is easier said than done. Sticking to routine also helps keep things normal.

“One of the biggest lessons I took from Relentless was never to allow my mood to get too high, because it means the lows are that much lower, and that’s definitely the case in my job,” Rashford said. “Most players stick to a routine in the morning, which is the case for me. I like routine and it hasn’t changed much since I was young. I get up, I head to training, I have breakfast, I train. Very straightforward. On a day off I will wake up, have breakfast, do a bit of recovery and then maybe take the dogs for a walk.”