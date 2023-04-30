 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel wrote letters to help this Dharavi merchant get a passport

Danish Khan
Apr 30, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

In 1925, Maulvi Mohammad Ali applied for a passport saying that his export-import business necessitated travel. This was turned down by the government of Bombay - ostensibly because of the family's links to the Indian National Congress and the freedom struggle.

A copy of the passport of Maulvi Mahmud Ali, father of Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, brother of Maulvi Mohammad Ali Dharavi. (Photo courtesy: India Office Record, British Library.)

On August 20, 1931, Mahatma Gandhi wrote a letter to one Maulvi Mohammad Ali in Dharavi, Bombay, saying, (I have) “been attending to your matter. I have not yet attained any success.” This is just one of the thousands of letters in Gandhi’s copious correspondence, which runs into 98 volumes.

Scholars and students of South Asian history are aware of the Khilafat Movement and its key leaders, the brothers Maulana Mohammad Ali and Maulana Shaukat Ali, who made Bombay (now Mumbai) their base. So the former would come across as the most likely candidate to be the recipient of Gandhi’s letter.

But Maulana Mohammad Ali died in January 1931 (and relations had soured between the brothers and the Mahatma by that time), so the letter could not be addressed to him. So, who was this Maulvi Mohammad Ali who was residing in Dharavi, and what was the matter in which Gandhi had taken an interest?

(Photo credit: National Archives of India)