Live life king-size with banking services that prioritise you

By Nishith Patnaik

Standard Chartered’s Priority Banking services offer customers a host of rewards and best-in-class financial solutions, ensuring that customers don’t have to worry about things that matters to them.

Success is synonymous with hard work, and every successful person deserves a break. Most of us choose to get away from work and other responsibilities by going on vacations, visiting sporting events, or even by pampering ourselves with a lavish dinner with friends and family.

While all of this sounds fun, it is important to ensure that leisure time isn’t cut short due to unexpected emergencies and problems. And that’s where Standard Chartered’s Priority Banking comes into play, as it offers exclusive services and privileges to its customers to make sure they can relax and unwind as per their own terms.

What is Priority Banking?

Introduced by Standard Chartered, Priority Banking offers customers solutions that are built according to their needs. Apart from providing seamless high-quality everyday banking services, this segment also protects customers from unforeseen circumstances with its comprehensive range of insurance solutions. offered by partners.

The segment also offers international banking services, under which the consumers’ Priority status is recognised across more than 30 markets in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East with dedicated relationship managers to help them with their financial needs.

Priority Banking clients also get special access to emergency cash services, and regular market reports ensure that customers can access investment insightson-the-go. Apart from these, the segment also offers several recreational benefits which allow users to take some time off and relax without any worries.

For example, the concierge service - Global Concierge Program provides customers with exclusive travel assistance including hotel recommendations, reservation assistance, flight information, luxury car rentals and limousine referrals, currency rate and conversions, and more. The service also provides customers with access to hotel privileges across 300 international hotels, and complimentary night stays in 25 hotels and resorts across India.

The Priority Banking segment also picks out the best dining experiences for users through its dining reference and reservation assistance, and private dining assistance, apart from a 20 percent discount at more than 100 fine dining restaurants across the country. Besides, users get access to the best golf courses, along with reservation assistance, equipment, apparel privileges, and golf lessons.

Get access to a host of benefits

Joining the Standard Chartered’s Priority Banking service gives users a chance to avail high quality financial solutions, and get rewards. These services also provide customers with expert investment insights from professionals who keep an eye on the market to bring in the latest in-depth market information, and access to a wide range of investment products.

Priority Banking also ensures seamless global transactions with transparent and secure transaction benefits in 30 key locations across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. This feature also allows users to access a wide range of currencies across 19 markets and funds transfer to all Standard Chartered bank accounts that exist in these markets.

The benefits provided to the Priority Banking clients extend to their family as well, where they can enjoy the benefits that range across hospitality, travel, and education. These benefits also include preferential pricing on joint loans, education loans for children, pre-setting overseas accounts, international funds transfer, signature witnessing, and document verification.

Moreover, Standard Chartered’s Priority Banking clients have the perk of having access to a dedicated relationship manager, who takes care of everything that comes under the banking, wealth and lending relationship such as investments, account services, mortgages, insurance, and foreign exchange.

If these points have convinced you to opt for Standard Chartered’s Priority Banking the banking service, know that all new Priority Banking clients receive 30,000 reward points, which can be redeemed for gifts or vouchers of the clients’ choice worth up to Rs 10,000 on Standard Chartered’s 360-degree rewards platform.

Standard Chartered Bank, India (Bank) is an AMFI registered distributor of select mutual funds and referrer of other third party investment products and does not provide any investment advisory services as defined under the SEBI (Investment Advisers) Regulations 2013 or otherwise. Investments are subject to market risk, read scheme related documents carefully before investing. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. The Bank is also a licensed Corporate Agent of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Ltd., Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited. All insurance products are underwritten by the respective insurance companies.





Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article





Apart from the RM-assisted journey SC Invest is an EXECUTION-ONLY platform. The Bank does not offer any investment advice nor does it provide any investment recommendations in respect of any transaction executed through the SC Invest platform.