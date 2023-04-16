 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

LGBT rights: Is there a right age for people to decide their gender?

Sandipan Deb
Apr 16, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST

The American Medical Association is recommending that the US stop the practice of including a “male” or “female” designation on public portions of birth certificates, saying the marker can cause more harm than good for transgender, nonbinary and intersex Americans.

Even as some parents in the West are buying kids as young as 5 puberty blockers, concerns are being raised about the age at which children should be allowed to decide their gender. (Photo by Lisett Kruusimae via Pexels)

A few days ago, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was asked by an interviewer whether he believes that “100 percent of women do not have penises”. He laughed and said “Yes, of course.”

The exchange may seem bizarre to most Indians, but this is a burning topic in the West. In fact, Sunak was asked the question in direct reference to what Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer had said some days earlier, that “99.9 per cent of women of course do not have penises”. This also implies that Starmer thinks that one in a thousand women could have penises.

Today, European and American societies are violently split on transgender issues. A highly vocal group, including many schoolteachers and doctors, believe that biological sex is a fictitious concept. No one is born as a boy or a girl. The person decides what their gender is at a later stage. The American Medical Association is recommending that the United States stop the practice of including a “male” or “female” designation on public portions of birth certificates, saying the marker can cause more harm than good for transgender, nonbinary and intersex Americans.

Parents are being encouraged to get puberty blockers and other gender-suppressing drugs to their children if the kids believe that they are not boys but girls. All of this may seem very odd, but it is happening, and with some serious consequences.