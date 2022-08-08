Kucoin Referral Code: RJNKNK4 (Get Exclusive Bonus)

Kucoin referral code is RJNKNK4. Using this referral code you will get a free sign up bonus. You can share your referral code with friends and earn a bonus.

If you're looking for a new cryptocurrency exchange to try out, Kucoin is definitely worth checking out. They offer a wide range of coins and have low fees compared to other exchanges. Plus, they offer a great referral program that rewards users for referring friends. You can use my Kucoin referral code: RJNKNK4 to get started. Happy trading!

What is Kucoin app Referral Code?

RJNKNK4 is Kucoin app referral code. By applying referral code you will get the best signup bonus and unlimited discount on trading. You can earn upto 40% on sharing your referral code with your friends.

About Kucoin

Kucoin is a cryptocurrency exchange with high liquidity, low fees and quick withdrawals. It was founded in 2017 by Leon Kuensingh who noticed that many traders were moving from Binance to Coinbase after the recent ban on crypto trading across US exchanges came into effect. If you have a Kucoin affiliate account then you can invite friends to trade on Kucoin and earn upto 40% of each successful invitation!

Features

• Low fees

• Strong user base

• Wide range of coins

• Earn interest on your crypto

• Advanced trading features

• Good customer service

How to Apply Kucoin referral Code ?

1. Download the app on your smartphone

2. Open the app after installing it.

3. On the top left corner of the screen and click the User icon.

4. To create an account with KuCoin, click on Sign Up.

5. Enter your email address and verify it with the OTP.

6. Enter your Password and then click "Next"

7. Apply the KuCoin app referral code 2022: RJNKNK4 in the referral code section and get $10 bonus

8. That’s it!!! Your account is successfully created.

How can I get my KuCoin referral code?

1. Open app and the click on menu

2. There you will see “Invite friends” option, just click on it

3. Finally there you will get your Kucoin refer code.

You will receive a 10% discount on your trading and a 10% referral code once you share it with your friends.

How much is the KuCoin referral bonus?

Share your referral code with your friends and earn a $10 referral bonus on each successful referral.

How do you get free money on KuCoin?

Kucoin is a cryptocurrency exchange with an incredible referral program. You can get free money just by referring your friends and family to Kucoins, there are also lots of competitions where you could win valuable prizes!

Conclusion

Kucoin is a relatively new entrant in the cryptocurrency exchange market but it has quickly gained a following because of its low trading fees and exclusive bonus for using the referral code RJNKNK4. If you are looking for an exchange that offers low trading fees and a large number of cryptocurrencies, then Kucoin should be at the top of your list.

Advertising and Marketing by:

This content was marketed by Teamology PR on behalf of their client.