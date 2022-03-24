KIAF - Touching Lives In Impactful Ways

Mahatma Gandhi once said, “Be the change you want to see in the world”. Adhering to that spirit, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), set up its CSR wing, Kempegowda International Airport Foundation (KIAF), in March 2020 to enable holistic development through community-level interventions. The foundation aims to create social value by focusing on the 5 primary pillars of development. These pillars are in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), comprising of education, healthcare, integrated development, water and sanitation and conservation of culture and heritage.

Namma Shikshana

This initiative aims to bring a positive change through quality education and progressive learning ecosystems to empower more than 3,000 children. Under the initiative, KIAF is committed to managing 5 Government Schools in Devanahalli Taluk of Bengaluru Rural District through an MoU with the Karnataka Government. These efforts aim to bring a positive impact on the lives of children through infrastructure and programmatic interventions. This includes providing learning kits, facilitating breakfast, overhauling infrastructure, supporting co-curricular activities, and promoting the overall health and well-being of students to ensure a complete learning experience for all the students. As part of this initiative, BIAL has rebuilt 5 Government Schools, refurbished 6 schools with additional facilities, and 21 Anganawadis received infrastructure upgrades. Additionally, full-time subject resources have been hired at these schools and special mentoring sessions have been set up for slow learners. These have translated into better learning outcomes, evidenced by the examination results and academic achievements of students.

Namma Nela - Namma Jala

This initiative focuses on enabling access to clean water and sanitation, through sustainable water management practices that are in line with UN SD Goal 6. Water security is a prerequisite to enabling a fulfilling, hygienic lifestyle. KIAF recognises the challenge faced by the people of rural Bengaluru and has put in concerted efforts to conserve water through rainwater harvesting and enhance precious groundwater resources in the region around Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport). Around 300 families benefitted through the 315 state-of-the-art rainwater harvesting units built across 11 villages.

KIAF also recognises the importance of sanitation and hygiene in leading a fulfilling life. In this direction, it joined hands with KSRTC in building the innovative ‘Sthree Toilet’ by converting an unused bus into a women's toilet. This award-winning initiative focuses on building safe community toilets exclusively for women.

Namma Arogya

The COVID pandemic impacted the world in unimaginable ways, affecting thousands of people, especially the more vulnerable sections of society. Against this backdrop, KIAF realised its role in establishing a healthcare ecosystem that could be beneficial to the community at large. COV-AID@BLR, a 150-bed transit step down oxygen delivery centre is an initiative in that direction to assist the government in treating mild COVID patients effectively. In addition, KIAF also donated more than 150 Oxygen Concentrators to Government Hospitals and COVID Care Centres across different regions in Karnataka and contributed to the strengthening of the healthcare infrastructure for community welfare.

Namma Parampare

Karnataka is endowed with a rich heritage and cultural diversity. Recognising the role of culture in shaping vibrant societies, KIAF through the Namma Parampare initiative aims to preserve the intangible and built heritage through the active involvement of all its stakeholders. This initiative adheres to the UN SD Goal for Sustainable Cities and Communities.

KIAF, along with the concerned stakeholders are actively planning to develop a heritage corridor involving Devanahalli Fort, conservation of India’s first Biodiversity Heritage site at Nallur, and preservation of the century-old Nandi Railway Halt station. An entire gamut of activities focusing on heritage development, cultural activities, landscaping and pathway development are some of the highlights of this innovative initiative.

Namma Ooru

Development initiatives often impact the natural environment, and the associated flora and fauna in the ecosystem. Taking cognisance of the UN SDG's commitment to reducing inequality and fostering partnerships for sustainable development, KIAF has taken several initiatives to conserve, protect, foster and grow Devanahalli Pomelo Saplings, a GI tagged flora facing the threat of extinction.

Devanahalli Pomelo was grown extensively in all villages of Devanahalli Taluk, but due to the acquisition of land for development and infrastructure activities, the land under cultivation got reduced to a few villages. Staying true to the spirit of facilitating all facets of sustainable development, KIAF procured 500 saplings of grow Devanahalli Pomelo and grew them in identified spots within the Airport campus. This will not only help in conserving the rare indigenous fruit, but also contributes towards carbon reduction.

BIAL has been taking progressive steps to ensure an equitable society with access to essential commodities. In that direction, the Namma Chethana initiative focused on providing packaged 12,500 meals twice a day to families across 3 districts, affected due to the COVID pandemic along with the distribution of dry ration kits to 8,500 families during the first wave.

Recognising Efforts

BIAL’s efforts were recognised by the Honourable Karnataka Government in their 2021 annual calendar, which featured two KIAF-adopted Government Higher Primary Schools. The Namma Shikshana education programme was also awarded with the Golden Peacock National CSR Award 2020 from the Institute of Directors.

KIAF is a Non-Profit Organisation incorporated under Section 8 of The Companies Act, 2013.

It is committed to leaving a meaningful, long-lasting impact on society in active collaboration with all its stakeholders.

Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article