KC Overseas is bringing tech disruption and new opportunities to global higher education

As tech disruptions in the educational sphere continue apace, a whole new world of opportunities is now opening up for Indian students. In most areas, the cycle of disruption and innovation is led by tech upstarts. But when it comes to studying abroad, KC Overseas is blazing a new trail, by combining 23 years of experience assisting 1.6 lakh students in their dream of studying abroad, with cutting-edge digital platforms, to make student recruitment and financing a seamless and intuitive process for its 6000+ channel partners across the globe. These initiatives have propelled KC Overseas to annual revenues of over $100 million.

Their tech platforms coursefinder.ai and elanloans.com, along with their high standards of service delivery have helped establish KC Overseas Education as one of the leading brands in the B2B arena of the Overseas Education Industry, which contributes 90% of the company’s revenues, while B2C activities account for the rest.

The Upward Trend

Even before the launch of their lauded digital platforms, KC Overseas had established itself as a leading name in the business of recruiting students to overseas institutions. Over 55 branches and representatives in India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Nepal, Nigeria, Sri Lanka and Vietnam and a team of over 600 dedicated professionals, attest to the company’s sustained growth over the years. With the launch of coursefinder.ai, a class-leading EdTech platform, which enables KC Overseas and its channel partners find perfect courses in the right universities for students, the company has set its sights on leveraging technology to become the leading provider of services for students looking to study abroad.

Coursefinder.ai’s adaptive search engine allows users to peruse through a staggering 80,000 courses across 700 premier global universities and to find the course which best suits a candidate. To further save time and effort, coursefinder.ai also assesses the eligibility of a student for a course and allows users to apply to multiple courses and universities via a single application. All essential student recruitment information is available to users on the smart dashboard, providing a one-stop hub for recruiters to track all admission related details, including latest statistics, user management, access control, comments, and real-time notifications.

There is little doubt that KC Overseas’ new tech products have revolutionized the student recruitment process. For example, over 10,000 student recruiters globally now use coursefinder.ai, solidifying the company’s reputation amongst its B2B partners. They are also drawn to KC Overseas’ huge repository of learning resources and a plethora of digitally enabled special services, like virtual events for students and channel partners, virtual educational fairs, online training sessions and online counselling by KC Overseas’ team of highly experienced country experts.

Making A Mark

KC Overseas has built on their leadership position in student recruitment to provide student financing solutions as well, through its newly launched fintech division, elanloans.com. It’s a link between students and lenders, drawn from KC Overseas’ vast network of partner banks, financial institutions and NBFCs, like SBI, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Mpower, Avanse, HDFC Credila among others.

Additionally, KC Overseas also provides online counselling, assistance in application to overseas institutes and test preparatory services for students appearing for qualifying exams, like IELTS, TOEFL, GRE, with live interactive batches conducted every month. Their virtual platforms enable students to interact directly with country counsellors, university delegates and banking partners making the complete journey for the student a seamless one.

Even after students have gained admission, the guiding hand of KC Overseas is ever-present to help with visa assistance, accommodation assistance, forex and currency services, and a whole lot more. It’s part of the company’s avowed mission to provide the right guidance to enable every student to fulfil their dream of studying abroad.

An Ambitious Plan

Innovation and technical nous have allowed KC Overseas to perform well even during the pandemic. The company has grown by 95% in the past year, and growth projections for the current year are pegged at 150%. Observers can expect this growth trajectory to sustain for the next five years. KC Overseas plans to extend its coursefinder.ai platform directly to students as well as expand its partner network to countries like Brazil, Indonesia, Iran, Pakistan, and South Korea in the coming 12 months. The company also plans to double its workforce to 1000+ employees over the next 6 months. The aggressive hiring is driven by increasing digital adoption, which is helping scale the business. The company is looking for the right time and right avenue to raise external funding too.

Being completely bootstrapped and turning profits every quarter since inception, KC Overseas is now poised to harness the opportunities presented by its flagship tech products, coursefinder.ai and elanloans.com, to achieve its newly set target of 30,000 student recruitments by 2022-23. To enhance their tech proposition further, KC Overseas recently onboarded a Chief Technology Officer who is a veteran in the industry. He has joined a highly adept tech team based in Hyderabad, that is all set to change the experience of studying abroad for thousands of students and partners across the world.

To fuel their ambitious growth plans KC Overseas Education is currently exploring opportunities for raising funds via private equity to further invest in technology and to expand its operational capabilities in the coming years. This investment will help the company capture additional market share and establish itself as a market leader in the Overseas Education Industry.