Kashmir’s last santoor maker, conferred the Padma Shri, says the craft may die with him

Irfan Amin Malik
Feb 26, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST

On the 74th Republic Day last month, among India's 91 Padma Shri awardees, and one of the two persons from Jammu and Kashmir to be conferred the Padma Shri, was the Srinagar-based septuagenarian Ghulam Muhammad Zaz.

Ghulam Mohammad Zaz, Kashmir's last santoor maker. (Photo: Irfan Amin Malik)

On the banks of river Jhelum in Srinagar’s Siraj Bazaar area of Zaina Kadal, Ghulam Mohammad Zaz is sitting in his house to handcraft santoor, a traditional musical instrument.

The 70-year-old Zaz is, perhaps, the last santoor-maker of Kashmir, who, after being trained by his grandfather Rehman Joo Zaz, his father Abdul Ahad Zaz, and uncle Ghulam Rasool Zaz, is carrying on the legacy of crafting the wood-and-string instrument.

Ghulam Mohammad Zaz with the musical instruments he made. (Photo: Irfan Amin Malik)

For his unique distinction to craft musical instruments, Zaz was honoured with the Padma Shri award on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day at Srinagar’s Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium.