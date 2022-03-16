Kalpataru gives Mulund a new commercial landmark

Mulund West is finally starting to live up to its huge potential. Steady growth in infrastructure and connectivity, together with growth of IT, Manufacturing and Commercial sectors are the leading causes behind the rise of Mulund West. More people are also being driven to move to Mulund West, because of its superior social infrastructure. And now, this thriving suburb will be crowned by the unveiling of one of the best commercial properties in Mumbai - Kalpataru Summit

Rising majestically above the heart of LBS Marg, Kalpataru Summit will be the tallest commercial tower in Mulund West. This IGBC-certified masterpiece of mixed-used development will include some of the finest office spaces in Mumbai, and great retail spaces as well. Employees and visitors here will be treated to a host of world class services and features, like –

- Bespoke office spaces - Apex and Pinnacle Corner offices

- A great first impression at the grand, air conditioned lobby

- A 3-tier security system, for maximum peace of mind

- 100% DG power back-up

- 9 levels of car parking space

- 9 high-speed elevators

- World-class panoramic views.

If it sounds like a new landmark commercial project in Mumbai, it’s because Kalpataru Summit truly is. And what really makes it a landmark is the location. Situated along the best stretch of the LBS Marg, Kalpataru Summit stands within close proximity to some of the most popular commercial property in Mumbai, like Wagle Estate in Thane, Airoli, Powai, Vikhroli and BKC. Other great locational advantages of Kalpataru Summit include:

- Seamless connection to central and eastern suburb via Eastern Express Highway

- Nearby Mulund and Nahur railway stations provide rail connections to all parts of the city

- Close to upcoming airports

- Travel time to western suburbs reduced to 15 mins, with upcoming twin tunnels on GMLR road now operational.

- Seamless connection to Navi Mumbai via Airoli bridge.

- Close to upcoming metro lines.

Those who choose to set up their commercial base at Kalpataru Summit will define the way business is done. The factors that make it a great investment opportunity include value appreciation of Mulund West as a commercial destination, and Kalpataru’s record of delivering excellence. The company has more than 50 years of legacy, building more than 110 landmark projects. Kalpataru’s modern, exciting spaces have served more than 18,000 families, spread across more than 20 lakh square meters. Now, Kalpataru Summit will be the latest example in a long tradition of cutting edge real estate.

Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article