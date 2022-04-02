Is hard seltzer beer, and other questions about this mildly alcoholic fizzy drink - answered

The best way to drink a hard seltzer is like you would beer - ice-cold from the can or bottle.

Once you wade through the hype, hard seltzer is actually a pretty straight-forward drink: carbonated water combined with alcohol and fruit flavouring.

Interestingly, it has a similar production process to beer. Both are brewed and fermented.

But while beer uses malted grains as the sugar content to support the fermentation process, to make hard seltzer, the yeast breaks down just sugar or sugar cane.

This results in clear alcoholic, carbonated water. Add some flavours, put it in a can and job done.

When life gets hard, so does seltzer

Technically, hard seltzer didn't exist before 2015. In about six years, it's grown to command a 2.6% market share of all consumable alcohol sold in the US, a number predicted to triple by 2023, according to International Wine and Spirit Research.

The hard seltzer market abroad is dominated by brands like White Claw, Truly and Bud Light. Even brands like Pepsi and Coke and big beer brands have jumped into the fray with their line of hard seltzers in the US and European markets.

Part of the reason why hard seltzer is getting so popular is that it checks some boxes for more health-conscious consumers. It's gluten-free, low-calorie, low-sugar, low-carb, and low-alcohol. An average can contains around 5% ABV, 90-110 calories and zero to 4 g of sugar.

Calories aside, many millennials are trying to cut down on drinking or identify as “sober-curious”, leading to a rise in low- or zero-alcohol beverages, a category that’s expected to grow exponentially.

Also, most hard seltzers don’t rely on grains for their alcohol source like beer does, making them more suitable for those avoiding gluten.

“The alcohol is a triple-distilled grain-free spirit that makes the seltzer entirely gluten-free,” explains Vineet Shivhare, founder of seltzer brand Wild Drum.

Hard seltzer is also cheaper than most other alcoholic beverages; an average can costs Rs 100-130, which is about the same price as a domestic light beer. It’s one of the most accessible ways to get a buzz, while also carrying a veneer of something a little bit fancy.

Young at heart

Though seltzers are a fairly new concept in India, there are half a dozen players in the category, giving thirsty buyers much-needed variety in the bubbly drinks market.

“While most of us suffered with lockdowns related difficulties in getting even the basics, there were people who still stood in a 4km long queue to get a bottle of alcohol. That’s when we realized that no matter what the situation, medicine and alcohol is a never-ending game in this country,” says BarBrew Beverages co-founder and CEO Ruchi Gupta, who launched Barney’s in the lockdown.

The TG for this effervescent tipple seems to be light drinkers who want to try something new. For such a person a beer may be too bitter and Breezer too sweet. “India’s love for carbonated drinks, young demographics and significant urban population make for a great opportunity for hard seltzers to find space on shelves,” says Anish Reddy, Founder and CEO, of Pursue a seltzer brand from Goa-based, Mandovi Distilleries.

Like some beers, some hard seltzers are also sold in cans. It's a small thing, but it makes seltzer easily portable for picnics and events. A lineup of fun and refreshing flavours also add to the appeal of this gender-neutral canned cocktail. Pursue claims to have worked with some of the best bartenders in India and over 250 taste trials before arriving at the four variants - Mosambi and Mint, Peach & Tea, Mango & Chilly and Strawberry & Rose. The retro crown top glass bottle carries illustrations by Dutch muralist Joren Joshua. While Wild Drum is available in crowd-pleasing flavours such as lemon-mint, mango and peach, Barney’s flavours include delicious combination such as green apple and jasmine, apple and rose, etc.

The best way to drink a hard seltzer is like you would beer - ice-cold from the can or bottle. In a highball glass with some ice is also a good way to go.

The most important thing is finding what works for you. Experiment. Keep what works, toss what doesn’t.

Whatever you do… the future is clear, bubbly and a little bit boozy.