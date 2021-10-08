India Invests In Poker: Homegrown PokerBaazi.com Nationally Ranked 1st & Internationally 15th by PokerScout

PokerBaazi.com, India’s premier & largest platform for poker enthusiasts, has made a phenomenal mark at the world stage. Recently, PokerScout, a renowned international poker listing website, crowned PokerBaazi.com as the Number 1 poker website in India and 15th globally. This recognition comes at the right time as online gaming is flourishing both in India and abroad.

As per a report by KPMG, the growth of the online gaming industry will be impressive at 22% CAGR and is slated to reach an astonishing 11,880 crores by the end of 2023. Out of this, the online poker industry is contributing a stellar 35-40% Y-o-Y. PokerBaazi and its loyal customers are the pioneering crusaders in this arena, only slated to grow by leaps and bounds with the booming digital growth in India.

Seldom do companies in the Indian landscape look for innovative ways to enable market disruptions and create an exciting environment for mass adoption of skill-based games like poker. Established in 2014, the homegrown platform PokerBaazi comes from the renowned Baazi Games umbrella, an established brand in the arena of online skill-based sports across audiences and markets. Navkiran Singh, Founder & CEO of Baazi Games has been guiding the poker ecosystem in India to touch greater heights and pushing the envelope further through strategic initiatives. While celebrating its 7th anniversary this year, PokerBaazi has earned the trust of more than two million poker enthusiasts, catering to their passion with an Indianized flavour of poker and driving acceptance among scores of Indians for a majorly western sport.

Customer satisfaction and trust lie at the core of the platform’s existence. Aiming to use technology and pioneering innovations in UI for continually building a better experience, the in-house technology and leadership team of PokerBaazi.com lives by the mantra “Customer is king”. PokerBaazi.com recently rolled out its new poker app which has been widely accepted as the best platform for poker in India by a margin. Keeping a close watch on the users’ pulse, the upgrade included an array of exciting new interactive features and customization options.

Owing to the attributes, PokerBaazi has a revolutionizing presence in the domestic market, with a first-of-its-kind and hugely popular National Poker Series and rewarding user experiences at every stage through its unique leaderboard programs. EndBoss, India’s biggest poker tournament, serves as the ultimate platform for poker enthusiasts to participate at the sport’s biggest stage.

Moreover, PokerBaazi.com is a 360-degree poker platform crafted to enrich the gaming experience of poker and draw new users to the skill-based game. The core idea is to establish a one-stop-shop poker ecosystem with an emphasis on seasoned players and onboarding new enthusiasts with a supportive environment for awareness and learnings.

PokerBaazi accords utmost priority to ensure personal data and financial safety. The platform has international RNG certifications to its credit, ensuring players' safety and security at all times so that they focus on what really matters – playing and winning poker! The 24*7 customer care is a testament to the player-first policy and ensures utmost customer satisfaction. PokerBaazi aims to grow multi-fold through continuous innovation, customer-centric services, and expanding reach to international markets.

Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article.