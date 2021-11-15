Immigration series| How to migrate to Canada?

Vast sweeping forests, crystal clear lakes and vibrant cities – Canada offers a multitude of experiences for those who call it home. For decades now, hundreds of thousands of successful migrants have settled in Canada and made it an even more welcoming country. Canada hosts migrants from across the world with Indians comprising one of the largest groups. With immense career opportunities, a progressive environment and a high quality of life, Canada is high up on the shortlist for potential migrants.

Why migrate to Canada on a Permanent Resident visa?

A Canadian PR visa is your ticket to a better life. There is a whole host of benefits you get access to besides the overall jump in quality of life. As a PR holder you can:

• live anywhere in Canada• get free education in Canadian public schools• get free healthcare• sponsor eligible family members• apply to become a Canadian Citizen• work in any province in Canada• enjoy social services and benefits

• get unemployment insurance

Since the year 2000, nearly 5 million people have migrated to Canada and their impact is felt in every sphere of life. As a first world country that has seen migration since the 16th century, Canada has the cultural bandwidth to accommodate immigrants. Its well-developed socioeconomic, financial and legal infrastructure has the bandwidth to absorb thousands of migrants every year. Rest assured that when you migrate to Canada you will not find it too difficult to settle in.

What are the various migration pathways to Canada?

Canada offers a large variety of migration programs that suit different types of migrants. Canada’s programs are driven by its desire to attract high quality talent that can help galvanize its economy and blend into the Canadian way of life. Some of the key migration programs Canada offers are listed below:

For professionals:

1. Express Entry Program

The most popular program used by professionals and jobseekers. Canada has a huge demand for professionals across industries and the programs below are your best bet to apply with a high chance of success.

o Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP)o The Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP)

o The Canadian Experience Class (CEC)

2. The Provincial Nominee Programs (PNP):

These programs are designed to boost migration to Canada’s various provinces. There are many options to choose from and it is important that you make the right decision when it comes to Provincial Nominee Programs. Speaking to Canada migration experts such as those at Y-Axis can help you make an informed decision.

o Alberta Immigrant Nominee Program (AINP)

o British Columbia Provincial Nominee Program (BCPNP)

o Manitoba Provincial Nominee Program (MPNP)

o Newfoundland and Labrador Provincial Nominee Program (NLPNP)

o New Brunswick Provincial Nominee Program (NBPNP)

o Nova Scotia Provincial Nominee Program (NSPNP)

o Northwest Territories Nominee Program (NTNP)

o Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP)

o Prince Edward Island Provincial Nominee Program (PEI PNP)

o Quebec Skilled Workers Program (QSWP)

o Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP)

o Yukon Nominee Program (YNP)

Other visa programs

1. Canadian Investor Migration

Are you an investor, entrepreneur or businessperson keen on growing your business in Canada? The Canadian government invites applications from qualified investors and entrepreneurs to apply for a PR and become job creators in their economy.

2. Family Class Sponsorship

If you are already a permanent resident of Canada or related to someone who is, you can apply for Canada PR through this visa. The applicant must be either the spouse, common-law partner, dependent child, parent or grandparent of the PR holder.

What is the Canadian migration process like for professionals?

Bordering the United States, Canada is a hotbed for service and natural resource industries. There are immense opportunities for migrating professionals provided they move quickly and begin their PR process. Canada follows a highly structured points based migration system called the Express Entry program which is designed to help professionals who want to migrate to Canada.

You must meet all the requirements at each step of the way in order to receive an invitation to apply for PR.

Step 1: Create your Express Entry profile

The Express Entry pool is your starting point for the Canadian immigration program. It is essential you create your profile at the earliest to then begin your process.

Step 2: Get Education credential assessment

Canada is keen on candidates whose education is on par with their norms. To do so you must get an Education credential assessment which informs immigration authorities on how your degrees & scores measure against Canadian levels.

Step 3: Take language tests

Canada is a bilingual country that speaks both French & English. English speakers must undertake the IELTS test and show a minimum score of 7 in order to be considered eligible.

Step 4: Calculate your CRS score

The Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) is a tool used by the Canadian government to find and approve profiles that have the best chance of succeeding in the Canadian job market. The CRS points are dynamic and change periodically so it is always best to apply as soon as you are eligible to enter the Express Entry pool.

Step 5: Enter the Express Entry pool

This is the most critical step of your migration process. Once you have completed steps 1-4, you must now enter the Express Entry pool. In the Express Entry pool, you must score a minimum of 65 points out of 100 – on the basis of factors such as your age, language skills, education qualification and work experience among others. The Canada immigration experts at Y-Axis recommend entering the pool as soon as you have estimated that you score enough points on the Express Entry & CRS systems.

Step 6: Get an Invitation to Apply (ITA)

Canada Immigration sends an invitation to apply to select candidates who meet its Express Entry & CRS score benchmarks. You must then gather all your documents and prepare a comprehensive application package.

Step 7: Submit PR application

Once you have all your documents in place, you must submit your PR application. This includes all relevant documentation, proof of funds, police & medical clearance, marriage certificate if any among other documents.

It can take some time to get an answer once your application has been submitted. The sheer volume of applicants means has an impact on processing times. Keeping that in mind, it is always best to apply as soon as you are eligible so you can skip ahead of all the others who are also in the process of applying.

Once you have your PR visa, you can then head to Canada to begin your new life.

Once you have your PR visa, you can then head to Canada to begin your new life.

Remember, the more time you take to decide the more applicants get in line ahead of you. Another point to note is that currently, Canada has very liberal migration policies. This could change at any point of time. If you would like to take advantage of these policies and score higher while you are younger, the best time to start your process is now.

