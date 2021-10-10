How to be productive in a hybrid office

Tip 1: Acknowledging that lack of a set routine is your new routine might help you to adjust to the hybrid work week faster.

As several organisations reopen offices, the WFH model has given way to the hybrid workplace. For those of us who’ve been holed up in our homes for a greater part of the last 18 months, this means reorienting ourselves to a routine we’d abandoned over a year-and-a-half ago… but not entirely.

In pre-pandemic times, we’d know the exact timings of our bus or train and plan our mornings accordingly. Once we started WFH, we knew we could wake up, say, at 8 am and get to our work desk by 9. But just as we got used to the ‘new normal’ a new routine has been introduced: the hybrid office.

Hybrid office is meant to bring together the best of work from office and WFH. However, it may not always succeed in doing that. Think of it, how often have you realised at 9 pm that you’re required at work the next morning? So, the next morning, you skip your yoga, settle for ordering in your lunch instead of making it yourself as you would’ve typically done, and rush out of the door at the last minute because you’ve forgotten to turn on your alarm and your Uber driver has been calling you non-stop for the last five minutes. What you thought was going to be an easy Thursday morning just transformed into stressful few hours.

So how can you be productive in a hybrid office?

By its very definition, the hybrid office system is fluid in nature. While that can be a good thing, it also what makes things difficult to manage. How can you be productive when you don’t know where you will be tomorrow

1. Acknowledge that the hybrid office system isn’t a set routine

What may help you deal with the hybrid office system is acknowledging that you may not have a set routine for the foreseeable future. As someone who held a 9-5 job for nearly three years before opting to freelance, accepting this absence of routine has helped me get things done.

While it was unsettling at first to, say, step inside an empty gym or walk down shoppers-free aisles in a supermarket on a Tuesday afternoon, I began to see the perks of these things. So, I began setting aside for such tasks in the middle of a less hectic workday. Occasionally, these tasks serve as a welcome break between tough assignments, which I would resume with afresh.

Your supervisor may not be happy with the idea of you going grocery shopping but there’s no reason you can’t go for a short run in your apartment complex or a brisk walk at home itself while taking a work call.

2. Plan no further than three days at a time

Your schedule may not be the only one in a state of flux due to the hybrid office set-up, your colleagues may be sailing in the same boat too. While this may serve as a good excuse for you to just stumble from one day to another, resist that temptation. Look at your week in blocks of three days and plan accordingly. Three days is also a good enough window for you to check if the colleague you’ve been working with on that project is in office so you could jam together from the same room for a change.

3. Use your calendar app; it’s there for a reason

Earlier, you could get away with scribbling a note in your book about that thing you need to discuss with your boss, mostly because you could simply walk up to them and get it done. However, with WFH, you now likely set up a time even for that 15-minute Zoom call. But the moment you do, it reflects on your calendar, blocking out yours and your invitees’ time, the grey blocks giving you a sense of when to schedule other calls and plan the remainder of your day better. There’s no reason why you cannot carry on this practice in your hybrid office system too. Use your calendar app to block out time, not just for your meetings but also your other tasks as well as things we take for granted like work commute or that 15-minute lunch break.

4. Keep spare essentials ready to go

Even the best-laid plans can go awry. You may get a call to show up at work or that client may set up an important meeting at an hour’s notice. At such times, more than ever, it’s crucial to be fully prepared. Stock your bag with tech essentials: charger, battery pack, any essential cables, a spare mobile device like an iPad with access your cloud storage. If you require glasses to read, have an extra pair handy. Ultimately, throw in a pen and a notepad for that rare apocalyptic moment when all tech fails.

As a race, humans are programmed to adapt. We’ve made it through nearly two years of a deadly pandemic by doing just that. Take heart in knowing that as you navigate through the uncertainty of your next work week.