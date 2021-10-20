How Small Finance Banks can reform the fabric of rural India's finance ecosystem

Financial security is a fundamental need of a person, much needed in order to survive and thrive in the world today. The pandemic has taught us about the uncertainty and unpredictability of the times to come. At a time when the economy witnessed a huge setback, building financial capability and self-dependence has become a matter of prime urgency like never before. More so, if you are a policy maker, a financial institution serving a large mass of customers or a financial intermediary of any kind.

Amidst this, the spotlight is on rural markets - a segment that constitutes 65% of the total population of the country - grossly unbanked or underbanked and in many pockets underserviced. It is high time that the banking and financial services are able to create meaningful ways of mainstreaming these segments and building their financial self-reliance.

The Pandemic, Digitalisation, and Small Finance Banks

COVID-19 knocked the world out of its senses - and while the pandemic did not penetrate rural areas directly as much, it did disrupt the income generation activities and cashflows to a large extent, given the inter-dependence with urban centres. With little means to fight the financial crunch, the rural populace had a tough race for survival. All at a time, when physical contact and cash transactions took a hit. The Digital ecosystem, that was gaining traction over the last few years, in the form of contactless, cashless and paperless transactions, brought a ray of hope. Accessibility to banking transactions through a mobile application was like a knight in a shining armour for the most.

As against conventional banking that requires an elaborate process and due diligence in order to make financial services available to low-income groups, financial institutions using digital applications were able to continue to provide offering the microloans, micro-savings and micro-insurance offerings with low interests and flexible repayment options. This ensured that these low-income households had the financial means to wade through the pandemic and restart their livelihood afterwards.

In 2020, India had 748 million smartphone users, a statistic that proclaims that this technology can be leveraged to provide financial services, where conventional banks do not reach. Small finance banking institutions are heavily reliant on such technology for running operations. In fact, they have deep experience and reach in this customer segment, one where conventional banking has fallen short of expectations. By providing banking services available using Aadhar-enabled payments, e-KYC and mobile phones, small finance banks are removing the friction associated with opening and operating bank accounts and availing the full suite of banking services in rural India.

Financial Products Offered by Small Finance Banks

Small Finance Banks bring more than just microloans to the table of rural India. Out of the many services offered, those that are the most meaningful for the rural population are opening savings accounts, providing linkage to Direct benefit Transfers, online payments and money transfers, loans at low interests, automated EMI repayments, etc.

One of the most notable work being done in the space is by Fincare Small Finance Bank, a digital-first Small Finance Bank, which is on a mission to serve the unbanked and underbanked customer segments with the active participation of the more affluent customers. To the core segment, viz rural households, it offers a plethora of banking services, such as Savings account, Recurring deposits, loan against Gold, Affordable housing loan, loan against property, besides Microloans.

In doing so, it has deployed innovative digital solutions using modern, safe and secure technology tools. Fincare has made it possible for the underbanked and unbanked customer segments to enjoy banking with dignity. The money used for providing loans to rural segments is usually raised as deposits at attractive rates from urban customers. In doing so, it is empowering both Bharat and India!

Summing Up

Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article

While India is on the road to progress, this progress can be comprehensive only by taking the rural customer segments on board. To do that, a financial ecosystem that is accessible and available to ALL and one that makes banking dignified, easy and convenient for customers. Small Finance Banks are on the journey of ensuring social, economic and human progress at the base of the pyramid, one household at a time.