How do we #breakthebias when we try to sell butter (or beard-cream) using Ukraine-Russia war framing?

24 February 2022: Russia attacks Ukraine

On the same day, this pops up on a mobile-screen in Delhi, India:

Then another Instagram post from a social media influencer account screams:

The above post got 28,882 likes at the time of writing this piece. What is the relation with men’s height (‘direct correlation between men below 5 ft 10 inches and global conflict’ as the post says), beard-taming, and war? And why would Foxy, a body care products company, draw references to war while trying to selling beard-care products? What would men seeing these ads feel like? Why would men want to tame their beards when they are feeling that there is nothing any one can do, and feel powerless? Would the sense of emasculation that is being triggered by the war get Foxy the brand-love that they are looking for with such advertisement appeals?

When Trust Fund Terry says that short men go to war - are they trying to shame those that go to war by calling them short? What does being short have anything to do with aggression in a war setting? How would men with less-than-average physical height feel when they see this ad? Would they feel small? Angry? How is it fair to lump men with certain physical characteristics, and say that they are prone to go to war? How far can ad-makers go to come up with snappy headlines, and at what cost? Are they trying to say that tall men are ‘right’ and short men are ‘wrong’? Or because certain men that were short went to war, it’s okay to shame all men with less-than-average height?

When we want a world that can #breakthebias, let’s take a pledge to not shame the men and judge them with unfair stereotypes like ‘short men go to war’.

And what is it that we are saying when we try to bring in the idea of being a man with war? If one looks at academic literature, the relationship between violent hegemonic masculinity and war has been a well-researched topic. As Joshua Goldstein argues in War and Gender: How Gender Shapes the War System and Vice Versa, there is an established erroneous masculine aggressor versus feminine peace-maker stereotype with war being test of manhood. Is that why Trust Fund Terry is trying to make the argument that you are ‘short’ if you go to war, with short height being used as a means to show you are less masculine?

Interestingly, Indian brand Amul released an ad two days before the attack on Ukraine that says, ‘don’t go from bad to wars’ and ‘sign treaty with treat’, with Amul girl enjoying toasts with presumably what looks like butter-layered toast with a blonde Caucasian girl with flower-crown, with the background of war-tanks and Ukraine-Russia map. Does it harp on women as peace-maker stereotype? Do girls and women try treaty (and treats with butter), and short men go to war? And men that cannot play war have the only option of grooming their beards with Foxy products?

When will ad-makers and influencers #breakthebias, as the slogan for

2022 International Women’s Day suggests

? And can you really sell soaps or butter using war themes and stereotypical portrayal of gender relationships? While the jury is still not out on Foxy or Amul ad, it’s a known fact that if your target audience feels alienated by your framing,

it’s really bad news for you as a brand

. Isn’t it high time that we become more responsive and responsible with our campaigns? Isn’t #breakingthebias equally needed for men, as it is for women?