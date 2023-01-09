 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Holding space as a lesbian trans woman in STEM

101Reporters
Jan 09, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

Dr A Mani recalls how her early days in academia, where she faced exclusion and daily microaggressions on account of her trans identity, shaped her research style.

Dr A Mani delivering a Women’s Day talk at Homi Bhabha Centre For Science Education, Tata Institute Of Fundamental Research, Mumbai, in 2020.

Dr A Mani describes her career as atypical and rightly so. From creating her own world with science and mathematics while reading Pavlovian texts in high school to choosing not to be part of mainstream academia, she has asserted her place in a world that still upholds exclusion of non-conformists.

Growing up in Kolkata, Mani was a curious, imaginative child wanting to understand all the hows and whys of the world through science. “I learnt mostly from books and science magazines, and remember doing experiments with chemicals, performing electrolysis, and even making insecticides,” she said.

Today, Dr Mani is a research scientist in algebra, logic, rough sets, AIML, and allied areas at the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, and a senior member of the International Rough Set Society.

However, her journey in academia was accentuated by gender barriers, lack of mental health support, and exclusionary policies.

Life in a gender binary society
Mani was assigned male at birth who knew she was a girl at the age of six. But her conservative family and "gender-is-binary" school left her little choice regarding gender expression.

“I understood femininity and had a vague idea about sexuality by the age of 10 by reading women’s magazines. But the available resources were not well-written or aimed at making you aware,” she said. Resources about gender expression remained inaccessible to most, a way to control the narrative by controlling the access.