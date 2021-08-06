Here’s how right nutrition can improve quality of life

Remote or hybrid working has affected the lives of working professionals, impacting their physical health hence overall quality of life (QoL). Extended working hours, sitting at one place for longer durations, limited physical activity and lack of nutrition has deteriorated the QoL.

According to a survey conducted by Danone India on Quality of Life, based on a WHO QoL questionnaire and other survey tools, and administered by a global research agency IPSOS -nearly 1 in 2 Indian adults suffers from poor quality of life. The bad lifestyle is resulting in stress, anxiety, emotional eating, depression and psychological distress.

Thus, to help individuals retain and improve their QoL, Moneycontrol in association with Danone India held an insightful discussion where experts from diverse fields highlighted how the present scenario has affected their daily routine and what steps they are taking to improve their physical health and hence QoL.

Speakers K.K. Mistry, Vice-Chairman and CEO, HDFC Ltd; Deep Bajaj, Founder, Sirona Hygiene; Varun Alagh; Co-founder, Mamaearth; Kavita Devgan, leading nutritionist, dietician, and weight management consultant; and Dr Amit Khandeparkar, Head, Healthcare and Nutrition Science, Danone India spoke at length with CNBC-TV18’s Shibani Gharat about physical activity, nutrition, role of protein and how to maintain a holistic lifestyle.

Excerpts:

“Remote working came as a shock from two fronts- one not being able to divide personal and professional lives. You being at the same place where you are working on your laptop, you have to sleep or play with your kids, is a little difficult. Not all homes are designed having separate areas. Secondly, we were contained in a limited space. So, you couldn’t get the amount of physical activity that you would otherwise get.”- Varun Alagh.

“It is no more about going to the gym for 2-3 hours. It’s come to now just regular walk in the morning for 20-25 minutes and just eating right at the right intervals. Protein helps and if you can have it in the morning very good, there is food for meat eaters, vegetarians and there are supplements. So, if you have them (protein) by the time it is evening you definitely feel refreshed.” Deep Bajaj

“This is time your body needs all the nutrients. Do not try fad diets. This is not the time to be experimental with your body. Follow a diet which is basic and gives you all the nutrients that your body requires. Try to eat foods that give you happiness, go back to the rituals of your childhood. Definitely include protein in your lunch meal a good chunk of it that is going to help you avoid the afternoon lethargy.” Kavita Devgan.

“We believe that in any organization the health of employees is well taken care of because a healthy employee can put in a lot more effort and be productive. So we encourage our staff to stay healthy, we do a number of programmes for them and we have off-sites. During COVID-19, we had online training for our employees on deep breathing, etc.”- Keki Mistry.

“Typically, food plates have more cereals that often lack in terms of protein quality. Meat or fleshy foods intakes are low as vegetarian diets are common. To add to this, people are not much aware honestly about benefits of protein, its daily requirement, the quality, various sources. Stemming from these insights, we started the protein week to create awareness around this macro nutrient and we are collaborating with nutrition experts and industry associations to build awareness on the role of protein in health and well-being.” Dr Amit Khandeparkar.

The panelists delved into maintaining the right balance between nutrition and physical activity.

