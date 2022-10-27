Gold’s far-reaching socio-economic impact

In today’s world, consumers across different industries not only demand the best but are also rightfully interested in knowing if the products being sold and services being rendered conform to the highest ethical standards. Gold is no different.

Today’s mining companies conform to a set of governance standards that set them apart from the practices in the past. For starters, these standards are part of what is called the “Responsible Gold Mining Principles”, a long-list of comprehensive requirements that cover all the important aspects of the gold mining industry. There is a long list of stringent prerequisites for organisations to meet.

As this article from the World Gold Council states: The standards “include important topics as water management, climate change, community engagement, indigenous people, human rights, gender equality and tax transparency. Implementation and full conformance with the RGMPs is mandatory for World Gold Council members, and signs are that uptake with non-members is picking up steam.

More crucially, “To meet societal expectations for transparency and credibility, company performance must be publicly disclosed and independently verified. Third-party oversight will set these Principles apart from many others and provide confidence to the market that the product is ethically sourced.”

The seriousness of the subject is such that these are not just rules laid out on paper but also have checks and balances in place to audit and verify if they are indeed being implemented with rigour on the ground.

For all its vaunted prowess as a potential source of investment diversification, gold also has a key differentiating feature: it can also reduce the carbon footprint. Innovations within the industry coupled with digital transformation initiatives powered by technologies like artificial intelligence and renewable energy sources are primed to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint. This is in line with the Paris agreement that aims for net zero emissions by 2050.

Even outside mining, the carbon dioxide emissions to add value to gold in every step of the process are negligible when compared to other similar industries. Moreover, gold is 100% recyclable.

The gold industry is now regulated and gold mining companies proactively act responsibly. Those who don’t are inevitably penalised. For instance, the local denizens have the authority to withdraw an institution’s “social licence to operate” thereby stopping them from continuing their operations.

As the World Gold Council put it, a gold mine today can be “the engine of economic and social development” if run responsibly. “Mining has the potential to unlock the value of natural resources by turning rock into social and human capital.”

Hence, all the more reason to consider gold as an investment vehicle for needs other than increasing one’s own net-worth which is well-proven from gold’s performance especially during times of recession (see graph below). Gold is a lot more than that. It is also an impact investment that makes a difference to the lives of those who help mine it in some of the poorest and remote communities on earth.

Source: Macrotrends from this article in The Medium.

Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article.