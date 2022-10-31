Gold among precious metals as your savings vehicle

Precious metals have a special place in India’s history especially during times of uncertainty and crisis. None more so than gold. During 1991 when India faced its worst economic crisis, it was gold that rescued the country out of it. The Reserve Bank of India airlifted 47 tonnes of gold to the Bank of England and 20 tonnes of it to the Union Bank of Switzerland to raise $600 million. Similarly in 2008 when the investment banking industry in America crumbled, people trusted gold over other savings instruments..

Small wonder that gold remains to be a trusted source for stable returns especially when the chips are down. However, other precious metals, especially, silver and platinum have risen through the ranks in the last few years. Firstly, all of these options offer a hedge against inflation, have an intrinsic value, a high level of liquidity, help in diversifying one’s portfolio, and do not have any great entry barriers.

Gold’s demand, for instance–with its myriad applications in jewellery, medicine and electronics–is perennial. It also helps that gold prices are less volatile and move at a glacial pace. For instance, small price fluctuations won’t impact the overall valuation of gold, given its huge (price) base.

Similarly, platinum and silver, too, have done well over the last few years. Silver is used as an industrial metal and has technological applications in solar energy and the automotive industry. Hence, it usually does well when the economy is expanding. Platinum prices, too, tend to rise during times of economic growth.

Gold, on the other hand, is often lauded for its “counter-cyclical investment” features. In other words, as the mainstream assets such as stock markets, real estate and the like go down, gold tends to go up or hold its sway.

Indeed a lot depends on the retail investor’s strategy and the individual’s risk appetite before considering investing in precious metals. Often during times of distress, people turn to intangible or alternative assets as a means to counter-balance and protect their portfolios. It is here that gold plays a rather important role.

When in doubt, look at central banks across the world. Whether rich or poor, countries tend to buy gold with the objective to diversify the risk of holding other currencies, including American dollars.

The combined value of gold stocked at all central banks amounts to a staggering 35,500 metric tonnes which accounts for a fifth of all gold ever mined. If the central banks consider the precious metal to be an excellent source of diversification, it might be well worth an option to diversify your own investments.

Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article.