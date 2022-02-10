MARKET NEWS

    Get, set, auction: Nike Air Force 1 gets a splashy 40th birthday party

    A Nike Air Force 1 and Louis Vuitton collaboration earned $25 million in an auction on the occasion of the line’s 40th anniversary.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2022 / 09:19 PM IST
    The Nike Airforce 1 is turning 40 this year.

    The Nike Airforce 1 is turning 40 this year.

    Seat belts were fastened and purse strings loosened. On auction were 200 special edition sneakers that were a collaboration between Nike and Louis Vuitton.

    The model was the Nike Air Force 1, originally created in 1982 by Nike’s Bruce Kilgore, and later belled and whistled by Virgil Abloh, the late LV designer.

    The occasion was the 40th birthday of the AF1. And even at astronomical prices, it was a case of going, going, flown.

    Nike Air Force 1 '07 Virgil x MoMA Nike Air Force 1 '07 Virgil x MoMA

    On February 10, Sotheby's announced that the auction fetched a total of $25 million.

    A spokesman for the auction house told AFP that the highest price fetched at this auction was more than $350,000 during the online sale that ran from January 26 to February 8.

    The sums greatly exceed the initial estimates of Sotheby's, which had started the bidding at $2,000 and had predicted the shoes would sell for between $5,000 and $15,000 a pair.

    In the end, the sneakers, which ranged in size from five to 18, averaged more than $100,000 per shoe. The cheapest sold for just over $75,000.

    The special edition sneaker was originally created for Louis Vuitton's spring-summer men's collection for 2022, of which Abloh was artistic director.

    Abloh, a multi-talented DJ, architect and designer died in November at the age of 41 following a private battle with cancer.

    A close associate of Kanye West, Abloh was the first Black American to be named creative director of a top French fashion house and brought streetwear and a less elitist approach to the world of luxury.

    The brown, white and cream-colored sneakers boasted Nike's swoosh logo with Louis Vuitton's monogram and damier motifs.

    The Air Force 1 may be less known than Air Jordans. But they were the first ever basketball shoe to feature Nike Air technology, revolutionizing the game and sneaker culture forever.

    According to the Nike website, the high-top AF-1 was worn by top NBA players of the era, such as Michael Cooper, Bobby Jones, Moses Malone, Calvin Natt, Mychal Thompsen and Jammal Wilkes. As was seen at the Sotheby’s auction, they continue to soar.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 09:19 pm
