Gaia onboards digital platforms MagicPin, CRED, Mojobox and Smytten

Under these partnerships, Indian wellness brand Gaia aims to enhance awareness in the digital space and increase its customer base.

Moneycontrol News
October 23, 2021 / 05:38 PM IST
Dolly Kumar, founder and director at Gaia’s parent company Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Indian wellness brand Gaia, no relation to the American company Gaia Herbs, said in a statement on October 22 that it has joined hands with MagicPinCRED, Mojobox and Smytten. In the coming days, it will be launching products on these digital platforms. As a part of the alliance, the brand’s primary objective is to increase brand awareness and improve consumer access to Gaia products and offers in the digital space.

Read more: Health, wellness brand Gaia to launch D2C platform as firms take e-commerce route

With these partnerships, the company’s e-commerce sales are expected to increase by at least 5% initially.

Gaia’s association with these digital platforms will bring additional benefits for customers in the form of offers and discounts. Users can buy vouchers on MagicPin and redeem these while purchasing from gaiagoodhealth.com. Customers can also make direct purchases from CRED. With products available at discounted prices, Mojobox and Smyttens will also provide users free samples of Gaia’s health food products and nutritional supplements.

Speaking on the development, Dolly Kumar, founder and director at Gaia’s parent company Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Pvt. Ltd, said, “We see a lot of potential in these digital platforms and there is a lot of synergy between these platforms and our offerings. With these tie-ups, we plan to reach an audience who is glued to the digital world. This strategic association will pave the way for the brand’s expansion in the online marketplace. Since we received a positive response from our new e-commerce website with over 900 unique users each day, I feel that our association with these digital platforms is a step in the right direction.”
first published: Oct 23, 2021 05:32 pm

