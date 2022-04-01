Funnycontrol: Why financial year end is followed by April Fool's Day

(Representational image) Happy financial year end! May there be endless parties to celebrate. (Image: Toni Cuenca via Unsplash)

My dear financially savvy readers, I am sure you have all made the relevant investments and closed out all pending items by March 31. Obviously all your investments were made keeping your long-term objectives in mind. It’s not like you were scrambling to throw money at anything that completes your 80C deduction. That endowment policy with 100% moneyback is obviously a great product for protection.

And all your sales booked were actual sales. Not inventory pushed on dealers to show smooth yearly results. Nobody is being fooled here. That statement can as much reflect your intentions as your outcome. But on to more honest facts about the financial year gone past.

At the start of the calendar year, we saw the markets being rocked by a resurgent "Chinese" virus, then American Federal Reserve eagle followed by a Russian bear. We hope that UK and France will also create some ruckus so all five permanent members of the security council can claim equal contribution to global insecurity.

We have a new taxation regime for cryptocurrency that reinforces that old expression “Death and Taxes”. Unfortunately, someone took that expression all too literally. Because just like you can’t carry forward your assets into the next life, you can’t carry forward or offset any losses on crypto. In fact you are encouraged to carry them to the bottom of your heavy heart. But there is a 1 percent TDS to remind you that that someone is still alive and kicking.

In the spiritual realm, the National Spiritual Exchange continued to keep all of us in high spirits with even the Supari Exchange Board of India finally getting in on the action. A lot like the police in Bollywood and Hollywood movies. But unlike the Oscars, they settled for just a slap on the wrist. Perhaps one can hope Will Smith will be appointed as the next regulatory chairman so all the spiritual Chris Rocks out there can receive suitable penance.

Oil prices shot through the roof, global supply chains strangled and inflation reared its ugly head. It felt a lot like a corporate off-site after a few too many drinks where tall claims shoot through the roof, food and drink supplies are strangled as people strangle each other and forced attrition rears its ugly head. And just like the all night drinking is followed by a 9:30 presentation the next morning with sales targets that make you an alcoholic, the markets are also waiting for the aftermath of this month's long off-site.

The Russians decided to give the old dollar a bit of a shake and roll by asking the EU for payments in Rubles for Russian gas. They asked the EU to evaluate the ruble to rubble ratio in Ukraine to take an informed decision. The US offered to send NFTs of Rambo to Ukraine to fight the Russians. They would also offer the soundtrack of Survivor’s “Eye of the tiger” to the first 100 buyers of the NFT if they can survive for a 100 days. Somewhere between Rocky and Rambo, the Russians grew up. While Sylvester Stallone has become expendable.

The Chinese decided instead of devaluing the yuan, they will devalue people by putting them under strict lockdown in Shanghai. This had a depressing effect on oil prices. But with petrol prices crossing Rs 100, it is still oil prices causing a depressing effect.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a no-confidence motion in the Parliament. He is hoping for Javed Miandad to come and yell at the house speaker. One only wishes Bob Woolmer had lost confidence in his job as Pakistan’s cricket coach before the 2007 World Cup.

Equity analysts and anchors are watching everything from the Federal Reserve movement to Russian troop movements, but more than that, they are watching the movement of their colleague’s CVs.

Closer to home, the author of this column finally has access to trading in commodities, forex, F&O and international equities. He is only waiting for his crypto account to be activated so this fiscal, he can diversify his losses across asset classes. He is hoping to write-off himself against any accidental profits.

On that loss-making note I wish you all a happy financial year end. You may party all night to celebrate but just remember the markets have a way of waking you up at 9:15 the next morning with a Happy April Fool’s Day.