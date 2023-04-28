 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

Funnycontrol | Return of gold smuggling, most common profession of 1970s & '80s Bollywood villains

Vikram Poddar
Apr 28, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST

In India, of course, gold is an emotion - not just an asset class. Our parents accumulate gold, tell us to accumulate gold and invest in any chit fund simply because it has the word “gold” in it.

Gold smuggling was supposed to be a pre-liberalization relic like MTNL. But just as our movies and content have become a re-hash of the ’70s and ’80s, our economy seems to be doing the same. (Photo by Ron Lach via Pexels)

Remember the Hindi movie scene where Pran escapes from his villainous boss’s lair in a car as the panicked gangster screams at his men: “Uss gaadi mein sona hai! Gold hai! Usko pakdo”? (“That car had gold! Catch him!”) Apparently, Pran escapes with enough smuggled gold to go from pauper to millionaire while his boss goes the opposite route, quite like some startup founders and their IPO investors. Of course, gold-plating their financials is nothing new for funded startups. As long as people are willing to buy juice.

Gold smuggling as a profession used to be the staple of Bollywood villains before liberalization. Post that we moved on to Arjun Rampal as Ra One so perhaps the golden age of Bollywood villains is over.

As import duties on gold have increased, so has the fever of gold smuggling which is up almost 100 percent from pre-Covid levels along with revenge weddings. Many Indian weddings might be taking place for the sole purpose of converting smuggled gold into white with the bride and groom just being optional extras.

Gold smuggling was supposed to be a pre-liberalization relic like MTNL. But just as our movies and content have become a re-hash of the ’70s and ’80s, our economy seems to be doing the same.