Two women chefs are taking forward the ingredients-first restaurant story in Mumbai

The Sprouted Finger Millet Tortillas at Noon, in BKC, Mumbai, don’t sound half as good as they taste. The ‘filling’ contains avocado and cape gooseberry salsa, kanji, spiced shallots, and tiger prawn, a spectrum of flavours and textures, but what activates the after-burners is fermentation. The process is one of the cornerstones of Vanika Choudhary’s newest restaurant.

Choudhary, who first attracted notice with the farm-to-fork Sequel in 2016, conceptualised Noon over three years ago, and with its launch, she is taking forward the ingredients-first restaurant story pioneered by the likes of Masque, co-founded by Aditi Dugar.

“I’m not sure why there are many women doing this, but you need tons of patience to put something like this together,” says Choudhary. “Take fermentation—I was reading somewhere that fermentation is exactly the opposite of what a fast food culture is. It requires us to ferment for 13 weeks, three months… I think women have that perseverance, we are fermenting everything that you see.”

Chaudhary’s elegantly done-up restaurant—named after the word for salt in Kashmiri—reinterprets, to paraphrase the writer Italo Calvino, precise, intricate lores that have been handed down the generations in the state where she was born and grew up. Chaudhary says that the first dish she imagined two years before the restaurant came up was a reinterpretation of the Gucchi Pulao. “We use kolam rice, shiitake mushrooms instead of morels, and goda masala, which is prepared in-house with 19 spices. The idea is to use everything that’s local and indigenous. So, while we are very rooted in the traditional philosophy, we innovate keeping in mind the produce this country has to offer,” says Chaudhary.

The tortillas are an excellent representation of this philosophy. They are made with karun ragi grown by a farmer’s collective in Dharmapuri, in Tamil Nadu; the prawns are cooked over charcoal, a nod to Kashmir, and glazed with kokum kefir that is fermented in-house. “And the spiced shallots are fermented in black carrot kanji for a week. As a two-year-old, kanji is the first ever fermented thing I had in my life,” says Chaudhary.

About 20 km from BKC, in a high-ceilinged, sun-splashed space located in the 150-year-old Kitab Mahal, another chef is taking the ingredients-first approach with Ekka. Niyati Rao, who has stinted at the likes of Wasabi in Mumbai and Noma in Copenhagen, is a Mumbaikar through and through. “My mom is Gujarati and my father south Indian—but we were a food-mad family and ate all kinds of things,” says Rao who is certain her grandmother makes the best undhiyo in town. “I got her to Ekka, and she totally loved it!”

The cuisine-agnostic Ekka, which opened at the end of last year, offers three menus, including a 10-course tasting menu, with each dish highlighting a single ingredient. “If there’s one thing I’ve learnt over the last decade, it is that the power of Indian cuisine is immeasurable. And that we need to respect our own cuisine,” says Rao..

You’ll find a bunch of things that will provoke your curiosity or ignite memories: a slice of coconut sprout balancing itself atop a cocktail glass as part of a singular concoction featuring Dahasamani, an Ayurvedic herbal mix, stone flower liqueur, house toddy, and jasmine flower extract; Sweet Morning, which stars homemade ice-cream on a bed of cereal on toast; and the much-ignored Needle Fish, which is found in the Arabian Sea, and is served fried in a bao. And, then, there’s the unpretentious thecha, which takes the form of a dip along with potato silk, and is served with a churro. The humble condiment, essentially green chillies pounded with salt to serve as an accompaniment to bhakri, forms a cohesive, addictive combination with the potato silk, its smoky raciness gently tempered by the carby, starchy goodness of the creamy potato silk.