First FIRST TAKE contest by art trust Abir India celebrates emerging artists

'Protection' by Kolkata-based artist Priyaranjan Purkait, one of 10 winners of the first FIRST TAKE contest for emerging artists organised by Gujarat-based Abir India.

At first glance, the 20x30 acrylic-on-paper painting seems like the very picture of domesticity. A child's sweater. White, with detailing of beige buttons and borders. The knitting pattern creating tiny bumps on the surface. The only giveaway that there's more to this picture is its title: 'Protection'.

"My practice is dominated by the images and memories of my village in the Sunderbans," explained Kolkata-based artist Priyaranjan Purkait who made 'Protection'. "In my next project, I am going to focus on how the communities repair and recycle cloth and fishing nets because of lack of funds," Purkait said in press release.

Purkait is one of 10 winners of the first edition of the FIRST TAKE contest of emerging artists organised by Gujarat-based art non-profit Abir India. Jurists K.S. Radhakrishnan, R.M. Palaniappan, Vasudevan Akkitham, Kristine Michael, and Hartmut Wurster chose the winners for 2021.

Apart from Purkait, the other winners are Shubhanker Suresh Chandere from Pune, Kinnari Jitendra Tondlekar from Thane, Sripama Dutta from Hyderabad, Jintu Mohan Kalita from Barama, Assam, Asif Imran from Lalgola, West Bengal, Chhering Negi from Solan Himachal Pradesh, Rutvik Mehta from Surendranagar, Gujarat, Mausham Manglla from Vadodara, and Jithin Jaya Kumar from Vadodara.

'A Starry Night'

Medium and subject

Abir India said it received 2,500 entries for the jury's consideration. These spanned mediums such as acrylic on paper, mixed media, linocuts, embroidery and fabric, and sculpture. Indeed, some of this variety can be seen in the winning entries, too. Case in point: a collagraphy print on acid-free paper titled 'A Starry Night'.

"I use threads, cotton, and decorative fabrics or laces as well as ashes, burns, ink splashes in my works," said Sriparna Dutta, who entered a work titled 'Mendacious Comfort' in FIRST TAKE. "I use burn as a medium of symbolizing cremation, wound, and the sense of death. On the contrary, I use embroidery to create visual contrast that beauty creates against death. Most of my works are installation-based."

The works also deal with a wide range of subjects, from responses to the pandemic (Asif Imran) to the uniqueness of every individual ('Rear Window' by Chhering Negi; inspired by Thangka art), emptiness and voyeurism ('I Sold a Part' by Jithin Jayakumar) and personal hardship ('Mendacious Comfort' by Sriparna Dutta).

'Mendacious Comfort' by Sriparna Dutta.

Indeed most works are deeply personal - even autobiographical. Mausham Manglla, a Vadodara-based artist and one of the 10 winners, said: "Through my work, I investigate how personal history and memory are tied to place, how time informs memory, and how visual representation can be used to communicate experience."

Of course, this isn't the first time emerging artists are at the centre of a big art event. There has been growing focus on emerging artists across the subcontinent (example: the Serendipity Art Festival shows a lot of work by emerging artists, as does the India Art Fair; and Experimenter Gallery in Kolkata often organises shows with young and emerging artists). What's refreshing to see now, though, is how this momentum is carrying young artists in directions they might have hesitated to explore 10-15 years ago.

The works will be on display till November 26 (4-8pm) at the L&P Hutheesing Visual Art Centre (CEPT University), Kasturbhai Lalbhai Campus CEPT, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Please check the university website for holidays and other changes in schedule.