Pranjal Kamra: "Scan the environment. Find out the track record of the management"

Pranjal Kamra, founder, Finology Ventures, and author of 'Investonomy'. (Image via Twitter.com/PranjalKamra)

In retrospect, Pranjal Kamra, 28, can draw a straight line to how he got here: founder of Finology Ventures Pvt. Ltd, finfluencer with over 300 million subscribers on YouTube and author - most recently of Investonomy: The Stock Market Guide That Makes You Rich, released by Penguin Random House India earlier this week.

“Back in school, I started a comic book rental business,” says Kamra over the phone from Raipur. “I always wanted to be an entrepreneur.”

Why, then, did he go to law school?

“I come from a family of academics. My parents thought that since there wasn’t a lawyer in the family and I was good at talking, I could be a lawyer. That’s what they thought a lawyer does,” he says.

In retrospect, of course, it all fell in place. Kamra graduated from the Hidayatullah National Law School in Naya Raipur and then did a year-long course at the National Institute of Securities Market.

Indeed, the way Kamra tells it, the academic detour might have been a blessing after all.

“I am not an MBA… I am very bad with Excel,” he says. Being bad at excel is what prompted him and his friends to design a financial product to help people understand rising and falling stock values - without excel.

This approach - if the existing tech is hard for me, let's make something simpler - has stayed with Kamra and his team.

When an attempt to bring a Bloomberg terminal to Raipur failed - the costs were prohibitive - the team hunkered down to make their own version.

“We were naive. We thought it would take a few months. We didn’t realise we would have to clean the data… standardize it. It ended up taking 18 months,” Kamra recalls.

A value investor, Kamra applies some of those market principles in life and in business too.

“All our products, they cost us very little. If I have Rs 1 crore and a product will cost more than Rs 5 lakh to make, we don’t do it,” says Kamra. The logic: the team should be able to experiment and make new things, but if those new things don’t work, they should be able to move on without taking a big hit.

This habit of tinkering and breaking things down to the simplest explanation is also evident in Kamra’s videos - some of which have been viewed lakhs of times - and in his new book.

Kamra is a sort of reluctant finfluencer - he doesn’t identify as one. He says he posts a video once a week on average, and typically spends an hour writing the script and shooting the video himself. The editing, he leaves to some of his team. Far from being hooked to his phone and checking for views and likes on his posts, he goes out to play cricket every evening with the Finology team. “We’ve rented a small plot” to play, he explains.

Yet, his jargon-free videos promising riches are well-liked, and watched.

Investonomy will feel familiar to those who have seen Kamra’s YouTube videos or Instagram posts. The format is the same: Facilitating entry into the stock market for amateurs, and tips on how to navigate it.

There’s some overlap in the stories he shares as well. For example, Kamra shares the story of how he lucked out as a beginner in the stock market when he invested in TVS Motors shares - because he owned, and loved, a TVS scooter back in college - both in the book and in his videos.

Even the subtitle of the book - The stock market guide that makes you rich - taps into Kamra’s promise of riches for the patient value stock market investor echoes his videos.

Excerpted here is a section from Investonomy, from the chapter "Bagging the Multi-bagger Stocks":

How can you pick the multi-bagger stocks?

1. Identify a company that sells in mass volumes and has premium margins. The stocks of such companies prove to be multi-bagger stocks.

A company can either compromise between selling in volumes or earning great margins. It is very difficult for a company to excel in both these business models. Maruti, for instance, is known for selling in volumes, whereas Mercedes is known for earning huge margins.

Here are a few examples of multi-bagger companies that have excelled in selling in huge numbers at premium prices.

• Foreign companies: Starbucks, Apple, etc. Apple products are the costliest with respect to their competitors, and yet Apple’s products are able to land in the hands of almost every other household. This is only possible because of its unique design and customer-friendly interface. People are loyal towards the brand, and its stickiness is such that they always (mostly) come back to its products.

• Domestic companies: Eicher Motors, Page Industries (Jockey Brand Innerwear), etc. Royal Enfield Bullet, manufactured by Eicher Motors, is sold in huge volumes at a very high price. Why? Well, the bike’s model and engine have never been updated in the last many years. The beauty of the model lies in its nostalgia. Without any drastic upgradation of features or change in design and style, the Bullet is the highest selling bike of Eicher Motors.

The stocks of these companies have multiplied over 100 times in the last 10 years, making them multi-bagger stocks.

2. Scan the environment. Find out the track record of the management of the company. How has the company been performing in the past? What are the future growth prospects of the industry? You must try to gather all such necessary details about the company before investing in it.

3. Is the company benefiting from a passing trend, or is its competitive advantage sustainable?

Never invest in companies that are temporarily benefiting from a change of policy or any other external environmental factor, as you will lose your money soon when the company loses the benefits of the passing trend.

A real-life example of this is the graphite industry in India. Back in November 2018, China introduced a policy ban on steel mills to check the pollution caused by the rising level of smog. So, China started importing graphite from countries like India to satisfy its manufacturing needs. As a result, India’s graphite industry started seeing an upsurge, resulting in stock price hikes of companies like Graphite India and HEG.

Later in 2019, the competition in the graphite industry rose, and then export to countries like China and Iran was curbed. So, the profit margins of Graphite India and HEG dropped drastically. Now, if as an investor you had picked up a stock of Graphite India, your money would have been at risk. The lesson here is to check if the company has sustainable profits or if it is just benefiting temporarily due to some favourable circumstances.

The Hunt for 100× Returns

The small-cap and mid-cap funds are looked upon as funds with high returns. But these funds come with their inherent risks, as there are many factors that influence these stock prices.

For example, a few years back, small-cap funds were considered the most promising investments, giving excellent returns to investors. But in the past year, small-cap funds have been suffering from huge losses and are still declining further in their prices.

Excerpted from Investonomy: The Stock Market Guide That Makes You Rich, with permission from Penguin Random House India.