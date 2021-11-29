MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

Expanding reach & awareness via the Facebook family of apps

CNBC-TV18 in association with startup street.

November 29, 2021 / 08:02 PM IST

The driving force behind digital health clinics – Man Matters and Bodywise – Revant Bhate, Co-Founder and CEO, Mosaic Wellness, shares that his first year in business has been very encouraging. His consumers loved the proposition and that was clearly evident from how high his repeat sales were.

Explaining the reason for his success, he says, “One constant aspect of our digital go-to-market strategy has always been Facebook. Initially, we leaned heavily on Facebook and over time, we took the support of Instagram and WhatsApp as well. Over the past 18 months, we have been able to leverage each of these channels to propel our business forward.”

Within a short span of time, his enterprise has 150,000 followers on Instagram alone. He attributes this to widespread digital adoption since the pandemic, the kind of content that his team has been creating and how well-accepted it has been by online consumer segments. In fact, he sees a virtuous cycle emerging as his followers have created a lot more followership and a very strong community. “All this was possible because we were able to reach 30-40 million people every month through our paid marketing initiatives on the Facebook family. At least 1% was bound to find what we are offering very engaging and got converted into consumers.”

He also emphasizes the need to be continuously planning the next digital strategy. “Facebook Blueprint is a great place to start. It helped us really understand how we could use Facebook to build our digital marketing strategy and take our business online. Beyond that, it keeps us aware of what’s changing regularly too,” he says.

His advice to other startups is that today, when any business is being launched, it depends on creating awareness around its proposition and there is no better family of apps than the Facebook group for this purpose.

Over the next 12-18 months, he plans to scale up his offerings to more men and women in the country and is targeting a user base of 10 million. “We have leveraged paid marketing on both Facebook and Instagram to create a lot of awareness around what our platforms stand for and how they really help Indian men and women to look at elective health and awareness. In future too, we will continue to leverage the Facebook family of apps,” he concludes.



Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article


Tags: #Facebook #Features #Meta
first published: Nov 29, 2021 08:02 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.