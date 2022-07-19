Everything You Wanted To Know About White Oak Capital Group

White Oak Capital’s Flexi Cap NFO promises to be one of this year's most interesting new fund launches. And while you can do your due diligence to figure whether the fund works for your portfolio or not, we figured this is as good a time as any to talk about the company that’s going to manage your funds . Here then, is everything you need to know about White Oak Capital Group.

The Basics

White Oak Capital Group was founded in 2017 by Prashant Khemka. Over a stellar career spanning more than two decades, Khemka went from joining Goldman Sachs’ Asset Management (GSAM) in the US Equity Growth team in 2000 to being the CIO and lead PM of both India and Global Emerging Markets. Prashant is also rated AAA by Citywire based on three-year risk-adjusted performance across all funds he’s managing, dated to May 31, 2022.White Oak today has an AUM of approximately USD 5.0 billion (INR 40,000 crore) with offices in India, Mauritius, Singapore, Switzerland, and the UK. It received SEBI registration for PMS and advisory services in October 2017 and has since launched products for both onshore and offshore investors, including the first onshore PMS in April 2019. The company also acquired YES Asset Management in November 2021 before launching its first equity fund WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund, which is currently open for subscription.

The Important Stuff

White Oak’s investment team is amongst the most well-resourced teams, with several professionals who have considerable experience in managing investment assets in India and globally.

What differentiates White Oak is its unique ‘manufacturing’ background with a strong track-record of investment management and performance. Not just that, the company also has no conflict with distribution, making it easy for distributors to offer White Oak’s funds to their clients without falling afoul of anyone.

The Investment Pillars

Prashant founded White Oak Capital Management in June 2017 to build a performance-centric organization with a strong investment culture, which is founded on these four pillars- team, philosophy, process and portfolio construction, which are aligned with one another. It is a stock selection based philosophy rather than betting on macro. To go with it, White Oak has amongst the best stock pickers in the industry, implementing a time-tested process, which has been developed over the last 20 years. Also, from a risk management perspective, the team avoids top-down bets and ensures that ensure performance comes from stock selection alone.

The team's investment philosophy is that outsized returns are earned over time by investing in great businesses at attractive values. It is a stock selection-based approach of investing in businesses rather than betting on macro. The two critical elements of the philosophy are business and valuation. The team invests in companies that present the most compelling combinations of these two elements. In the team’s view, to be considered great a business should possess three key attributes:

1. Superior returns on incremental capital

2. Scalable

3. Well managed in terms of execution and governance

The team strives to buy these businesses when they are available at a substantial discount to their intrinsic value. But the team shuns the use of PE or EV/EBITDA multiples. Instead, it analyses companies using a proprietary framework that provides insights into economic cash flow generation. The team also believes money is made in stock selection rather than betting on sectors or themes.Knowing all that you know about White Oak Capital, we believe that having a fresh approach at its Flexi Cap Fund will sound all the more appealing from an investment perspective. The NFO is open for subscription until July 26, 2022, giving you just enough time to go through the fund and assess the risk factors before investing your capital.

We hope you make the best decision for yourself, especially now that you know everything about White Oak Capital, the fund’s parent company. Happy investing!

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article