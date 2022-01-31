MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Live Now |Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

    Ethics vs Profit? Have both, through sustainable investing

    ESG investing accelerates in demand, several key trends are emerging – from climate change to social unrest

    January 31, 2022 / 06:24 PM IST

    Being a citizen of the world involves responsible citizenship - in the way we live, work, shop and even invest. By using our economic power to support businesses that are putting sustainability first, we shape the world to come.

    • ESG investing accelerates in demand, several key trends are emerging – from climate change to social unrest. The coronavirus pandemic, in particular, has intensified discussions about the interconnectedness of sustainability and the financial system

    • How to get started: Invest in Standard Chartered thematic investments
    • Socially Responsible Investing can be profitable

    • Debunking the common myths:

     Only for environmentalists
     Feel good factor only

     Not profitable

    • Work with fund managers to identify opportunities that meet both objectives - supporting sustainable businesses, and wealth creation for the investor.

    • Tighter regulations around corporate governance and sustainable practices mean that this sector will only grow and you'll have the first mover advantage.

     Standard Chartered dedicated teams of specialists who focus on particular markets, segments, investment themes.

     Future proof your investments by investing in companies that are doing the right things, and are in businesses that will only grow.

    • In tune with what you value, you can customize your investments to go into areas that are most important to you. Passionate about green energy, or is marine conservation closer to your heart?

     Leverage Standard Chartered expertise and insights to identify the right investment opportunities.
     Make an Impact.
     Standard Chartered Impact philosophy towards ESG investing.


    Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article

    Tags: #Features
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 06:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.