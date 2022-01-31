Ethics vs Profit? Have both, through sustainable investing

Being a citizen of the world involves responsible citizenship - in the way we live, work, shop and even invest. By using our economic power to support businesses that are putting sustainability first, we shape the world to come.

• ESG investing accelerates in demand, several key trends are emerging – from climate change to social unrest. The coronavirus pandemic, in particular, has intensified discussions about the interconnectedness of sustainability and the financial system

• How to get started: Invest in Standard Chartered thematic investments• Socially Responsible Investing can be profitable

• Debunking the common myths:

 Only for environmentalists Feel good factor only

 Not profitable

• Work with fund managers to identify opportunities that meet both objectives - supporting sustainable businesses, and wealth creation for the investor.

• Tighter regulations around corporate governance and sustainable practices mean that this sector will only grow and you'll have the first mover advantage.

 Standard Chartered dedicated teams of specialists who focus on particular markets, segments, investment themes.

 Future proof your investments by investing in companies that are doing the right things, and are in businesses that will only grow.

• In tune with what you value, you can customize your investments to go into areas that are most important to you. Passionate about green energy, or is marine conservation closer to your heart?





 Leverage Standard Chartered expertise and insights to identify the right investment opportunities. Make an Impact. Standard Chartered Impact philosophy towards ESG investing.