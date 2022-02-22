Energizing India

India's COP26 commitments point towards the urgency and importance of having the right conversations and actions to establish a sustainable energy pathway. India at COP26 committed to sourcing 50% of its energy requirements from Renewable Energy (RE) sources by 2030 and achieving a net-zero carbon emission status by 2070. Achieving these ambitious targets necessitate sustained contributions from the country’s major industries and companies.

India Inc. contribution towards a 'grey to green' economy

Amit started the discussion with some positive trends in the RE sector. Over the last five years, renewable generation addition capacity grew at a CAGR of 15.5%. Solar generation capacity looks promising too, growing five times in the same period and slated to reach 45 GW by 2025. But achieving the net-zero emission target, Amit added, would require a conducive environment to encourage investments in the sector. In this direction, he outlined some necessary steps like addressing payment securitization of DISCOMS to improve their financial health, streamlining Letter of Credit (LC) payment mechanism, boosting module manufacturing capacity in the country, implementing the Draft Electricity Act to encourage Renewable Purchase Obligations and ease open access tariffs among other initiatives.

Key focus areas in Budget 2022-23 for the RE sector

When asked what he considered were focus areas in Budget 2022 for RE, Amit referred to ramping up new-gen module manufacturing capacity in the country through Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, investments in SECI and IREDA for adding renewable energy capacity and increased funding for the RE sector as priority initiatives. He opined that these reforms would require more investment to achieve the ambitious RE targets by 2030.

Amit is of the view that Budget 2023 should focus on reforms like Green Hydrogen Mission through incentives to make green hydrogen production cheaper, boost manufacturing for modules and EV batteries. This can done via greater PLI scheme allocations, bring the electricity sector under GST and streamline GST provisions and reduce the cost of solar installations by streamlining slabs in a single contract. In essence, he batted for coherent policy measures and investor-friendly administration for India to become a global leader in the RE space.

Opportunities in the RE Space

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is a global end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement and construction solution provider, providing sustainable energy solutions through its Solar EPC and O&M solutions implemented through a highly skilled in-house engineering team.

The firm optimizes construction cost through innovative engineering methods across implementations like Floating Solar, BESS and single utilities. Amit considered the present situation exciting and laden with opportunities for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy in developing innovative engineering solutions and streamlining operations for efficient supply chains. India’s diversified portfolio will facilitate economies of scale with capacity addition to the tune of 30-40 GW per year. He opined, "We are looking at a huge portfolio in India in coming years and committed to providing innovative, cost optimum solutions and working on all evolving technologies to provide the best experience for customers."

The future is bright for the RE sector!

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is at the forefront of implementing efficient, cost-optimum large-scale projects through streamlined EPC and O&M services, robust engineering practices, and adoption of emerging technologies like AI, with installations of more than 11 GW across the globe.

With respect to challenges that India Inc. faces in investing in new-age technologies and implementing projects, Amit alluded that ramping up capacity in module manufacturing is the need of the hour, along with investments in R&D technology pertaining to the RE sector.

