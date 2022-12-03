 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

Elon Musk's Twitter takeover added fuel to a very public war of ideas

Sandipan Deb
Dec 03, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

Elon Musk has always had the air of a scrappy schoolboy about him, and in Twitter, he seems to have found the biggest fight of his life.

To make Twitter work as he wants it to, Elon Musk needs to articulate a simple unambiguous one-sentence vision that will inspire and focus his people. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Has there been a more interesting takeover story in recent times than Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter? Almost certainly not.

For one, this is being played out in full 24x7 public gaze, with both Musk and his detractors using the very platform that they are fighting over to announce their moves, stir debate and berate one another.

Also, this is more than business. It is essentially a war of ideas, of what true freedom of expression is. Musk calls himself a “free speech absolutist”; his opponents believe that some speech is too hurtful and dangerous to be permitted and Twitter’s new owner could do irreparable harm to public discourse and society at large.

Musk has always had the air of a scrappy schoolboy about him, and in Twitter, he seems to have found the biggest fight of his life.

The crux of the matter, of course, is that Twitter is a town square where users express their views on anything under the sun, including crazed rants, fake information and conspiracy theories. Tempers often run high and vicious exchanges are common. Yet it is also the platform through which governments and heads of state—from the White House and Narendra Modi to the Taliban—communicate on a daily basis to the world. It is a real-time gauge of public opinion—at least the public of a certain demographic—on vital and sensitive issues. And suddenly, the platform is wholly owned by one man, who also happens to be the wealthiest person on earth.

The company’s content moderation moves—what Musk and his supporters term as censorship—have faced serious criticism in the past, especially from the so-called right wing. After Donald Trump lost the US presidential election in 2020, Twitter placed a permanent ban on him. Musk has lifted that ban, though Trump says that he will not return to Twitter.

Among other controversial decisions, in the run-up to the 2020 US election, the platform suppressed an explosive news report on material found on a laptop owned by Hunter Biden, son of then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, that allegedly indicated that Hunter had used his father’s name and position to earn millions of dollars from Chinese and Ukrainian companies.