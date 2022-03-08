DODO - A Revolutionary Project In The Crypto Space

DODO is a decentralized exchange trading protocol for Web3, with the best liquidity to trade any asset across multiple chain platforms. It readily supports the single-token provision, reduces impermanent loss and brings in more stability. The Proactive Market Maker (PMM) algorithm helps provide liquidity pools, without strong capital requirements. This, with the advantage of diversified liquidity products and solutions, makes it an exciting proposition for all crypto-enthusiasts to explore without the fear of non-recoverable losses.

PMM was developed in-house by DODO’s team based on Automated Market Makers (AMMs) to improve capital efficiency by abstracting the book-based exchanges into a permissionless on-chain liquidity protocol. How DODO’s PMM stands out from the Traditional AMMs is its efficient and proactive distribution of asset ratio anticipating the market conditions. For e.g., using AMM to spread the crypto assets along the entire price range will result in funds nearest to market price getting fully utilized with the rest of the funds lying idle. This results in capital inefficiency.

Enter DODO’s PMM which imitates the behaviour of centralized exchanges, by actively shifting buy and sell orders by aligning with the current market price. These result in DODO pools which are flexible and adaptable according to different types of market use cases. What’s more, PMM can be configured to make use of external price oracles to reduce impermanent loss across multiple use cases – ranging from single-sided liquidity to fully customizable large-scale market-making strategies.

DODO facilitates trading between two arbitrary tokens on the same network through SmartTrade, a decentralized liquidity aggregation service. This gives traders the best prices and optimal swap rates between any two tokens.

Through Crowdpooling, DODO ensures equitable token distribution and facilitates liquidity markets. Working on the same principle as the call auction mechanism in securities, users have the assurance of non-malfeasance like bots or front running and have the flexibility to participate in liquidity offerings with DODO Private Pools. It gives liquidity providers flexibility to create and manage their market-making strategies. In essence, Crowdpooling reinforces efficient, distributed asset creation through the ability to create liquid pools and issue new assets at the lowest costs, increasing platform usability manifold.

DODO provides users with the flexibility to trade a wide range of asset classes – whether fungible, non-fungible, mainstream or long-tail investments. DODO’s mathematical-based, efficient routing algorithms power the best return on investment with minimal downside risks. Built on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), DODO’s focus area is to make DeFi liquidity accessible through SmartTrade trading and aggregation, Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs), pools and mining, emphasizing on pillars of simplicity, scalability, flexibility and versatility across the multi-chain spectrum.

Three user categories are targeted in the exciting DODOv2 to make it more accessible - with the power to vote on community governance proposals, commensurate with the number of tokens held. These user categories include traders, liquidity pool creators and liquidity providers. Everyone is provided with an equal platform to encapsulate value and incentivise growth.

A new vDODO token will be introduced to serve as proof of membership in DODO's loyalty program. These tokens will give members dividends from trading fees and membership rewards. Trader mining and combiner harvest will incentivise such interactions with the DODO platform. DODO also provides the flexibility to redeem vDODO to DODO tokens, with the payment of a variable exit fee. This fee will be distributed to all remaining vDODO holders who haven't exited.

DODO is a relative newcomer in the DeFi scene, launched in August 2020. The platform’s founders go by the pseudonyms Dianne Dai and Radar Bear. DODO was boosted by a $600,000 seed funding in August 2020, which was followed by a mammoth $5 million funding by a suite of venture funds driven by Binance Labs, Pantera Capital and Three Arrows Capital. DODO’s future seems pretty exciting with private sales raking up huge interest among major players in the crypto arena like Coinbase Ventures, CMS Holdings, Galaxy Digital among others.

DODO Lite is for users who prefer a minimalistic design with all the crisp features. The sleek design is an offering for the large user community, keeping the focus on usability and simplicity. The original DODO app will also be available for those who prefer the older version.

WazirX has partnered with DODO to feature exciting giveaways worth $71000! These giveaways feature in two slots - one from 1st to 4th March, featuring sign-ups, YouTube Live and AMA with Diane Dai, co-founder, DODO, Trivia and Quizzes with exciting rewards. 14th-18th March features a 96-hour long marathon training session with prizes worth 31,50,000 INR for the top 400 DODO traders.

DODO trading is live on WazirX, with buy, sell and trade on both INR and USDT markets.

