Creating a new paradigm of growth for Indian manufacturing

2021 was all about recovering from the impact of COVID-19 for businesses. The manufacturing industry was no exception, as it sought to make the most of relaxed restrictions to scale up operations to pre-pandemic levels.

Apart from that, the manufacturing sector also had to cope with supply disruptions, the ongoing digital transformation, and changed consumer expectations and preferences.

But manufacturing organisations in India fought hard and posted encouraging growth, across sectors, which gives a huge fillip to India’s ambitions to become a global manufacturing hub.

This impressive effort reinforces the faith in the strength of domestic manufacturing capability, which played an important role in kickstarting India’s economic recovery, and generating employment. Just as the country's famed IT sector has helped create an aspirational middle class, similarly the manufacturing sector could lead the development of India’s diverse regions.

To do this, the manufacturing sector will have to be agile in adoption of new industrial processes, as well as in spotting new opportunities. Greater investment in upskilling of their workforces and technology will form the basis for growth for companies, with the scale determined by how faithfully companies can adhere to these principles.

With Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and other advanced technologies modifying industrial operations, the Indian manufacturing industry can leap from a manually-dependent sector to a technology-driven force.

Thus, to acknowledge the efforts, growth, and competitiveness of companies that set out excellent manufacturing practices by churning innovative ideas and business strategies, IRIM presents the 8th edition of the prestigious National Awards for Manufacturing Competitiveness (NAMC).

For nine years now, this ultimate stage of excellence has recognized manufacturers who distinguish themselves with their pioneering manufacturing practices and demonstrate the immense potential for growth in Indian industry.

This year, IRIM will put 110 manufacturing units through site assessments, with a majority comprised of facilities belonging to Fortune 500 companies and market leaders, across different sectors, including FMCG, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, PSUs, Refineries, Cements, Automotive and Metals & Mining.

The rigorous evaluation of the participating companies is based on IRIM’s 10 indicators of manufacturing competitiveness. The assessment looks for an organization’s ability to develop, implement and sustain a strong competitive strategy, and is customized for each facility by assigning unique weightage to each of these indicators based on organization's priorities.

Furthermore, the assessment will measure a factory’s readiness for the future. This will not only factor in technological requirements, but how companies are preparing for disruptions and evolving norms of sustainable business. It will also be a platform to set benchmarks and standards for the future of manufacturing competitiveness.

The NAMC awards have become a much-awaited event owing to its transparency and progressive approach.

IRIM is a professional body that supports the manufacturing industry across the world through research, training and consulting services.

