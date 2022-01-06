CPA Program and CPA designation: Stay ahead of competition

The accounting profession continues to undergo change post-pandemic and with this change has come certain opportunities. Gobind Jain CPA (Aust.), CFO at a private-sector bank, has utilised the time saved while working from home to upskill his knowledge and stay ahead of competition by attaining a CPA Australia designation.

He came across the mutual recognition agreement (MRA) between CPA Australia and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) while browsing the web. Jain made a few inquiries and felt that the internationally recognised accreditation would suit his career in many ways.

After dedicating 29 years to his accounting profession, Jain was determined to test his ability to grasp new topics and ways of thinking through an academic pathway. The support he gained from the study groups gave him the confidence to take the plunge and complete the CPA Program.

”The last time I attempted an academic examination was 6 years ago so it seemed a big challenge to me. The open-book exam eased my anxiety, however, as I was confident that I would be able to understand and apply concepts without having to memorise all of them.

Stay ahead of curve

Jain has always believed that knowledge is power and the more a professional is aware of developments and changes happening in the professional world, the more he has an edge over others in career growth.

“CPA Australia keeps me updated and always ahead of the pack. With my CPA membership, I know I will not be left behind.”

CPA Australia also provides the opportunity of lifelong learning in areas like digital finance, strategic finance business partnering and creating value through sustainability. In keeping abreast of latest changes, the CPA designation adds a competitive edge and helps in career progression.

“Any added qualification along with the CA qualification adds value to your CV and you have a better chance to be hired when you are competing with candidates with the same qualifications and similar experience.”

Transform global perspective

The CPA Program subject, Global Strategy and Leadership, was what Jain was looking for to give him a renewed mindset.

“The most compelling part of the subject was the investigation of the disruption happening in the market and understanding how companies are able to defend their territories.”

Jain also valued the emphasis on continuous innovation by organisations to maintain their competitive edge and the leadership skills required to guide this change.

“The practical situations helped me refresh concepts on making a successful strategy and what it takes to implement it successfully.”

Peer to peer networks

Being a CPA member opens doors to a global community of professionals. CPA Australia is recognised in more than 100 countries and regions with a presence of over 168,000 members.

“For a member located in India to exchange opinions with another CPA member in Australia or any other part of the world is a fantastic way to network,” says Jain.

“It is heartwarming to see two big professional bodies ICAI and CPA Australia come together to help local chartered accountants progress in their career, presenting new opportunities.”

Jain hopes that both institutes will continue to encourage exchanges between the two countries to enrich the accounting and finance community.

“Both institutes should work together to encourage companies in their respective countries to engage professionals from each other's country. I will be the first to support and participate when new initiatives come as I know it will be for the good of the accounting profession.”

CPA Australia currently works with over 30 recognised employer partners in India to provide members with access to learning and development opportunities.

Find out more about how to Become a CPA member and explore pathways.





Opinions expressed are solely of Mr. Jain and do not express the views or opinions of his employer.