MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

    CNBC-TV18 set to decode the Union Budget 2022 with policymakers, market experts and stalwarts from India Inc on ‘The Budget Verdict’

    ~ CNBC-TV18’s post-budget evaluation with bureaucrats, policy makers and business leaders such as T.V. Somanathan, Tarun Bajaj, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Amitabh Kant, Rajiv Kumar, and Anurag Jain presents a comprehensive assessment and analysis of the Union Budget 2022 ~

    February 02, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST

    For 21 years now, CNBC-TV18 stands tall as India's budget headquarters and has been the most trusted and distinctive voice on all aspects concerning the Union Budget. CNBC-TV18 is determined to provide its viewers with a thorough understanding of the Union Budget and how it impacts their lives with the seventh edition of the very popular 'The Budget Verdict'.

    Over the past six years, ‘The Budget Verdict’ has brought together architects of the Union Budget and leaders of India Inc to offer the most incisive and comprehensive budget impact assessment.

    ‘The Budget Verdict’ features Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor at CNBC-TV18, in conversation with key policy makers in a host of engaging sessions. The list of bureaucrats and policy advisors include T.V. Somanathan, Finance Secretary, India; Tarun Bajaj, Revenue Secretary; Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, DIPAM; Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog; Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, Niti Aayog; Anurag Jain, Secretary, DPIIT; Ajay Seth, Secretary, DEA; Vivek Johri, Chairman, CBIC; and JB Mohapatra, Chairman, CBDT. In addition to sharing their insights on the impact of Budget, these policy makers engage with the audience consisting of India Inc, through a lively Q&A exchange on topics.

    Watch CNBC-TV18’s The Budget Verdict 2022 here

    Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article.
    Tags: #Features
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 12:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.