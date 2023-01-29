 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Check your financial bias: How your lending business may be less accessible to women & how to fix that

Kalpana Ajayan
Jan 29, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST

One of the issues is that women are more likely to be “thin file” customers, lacking a formal credit score. There are new ways of using alternative data to create a proxy score.

In 2021-22, 8.59 lakh MSMEs run by women were registered on the Udyam Portal. (File photo of then MSME Minister Kalraj Mishra at an MSME Financing Conference in Kolkata in 2014, via Wikimedia Commons)

In India, the percentage of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) run by women in 2021-22 is 17.7 percent, as registered on the Udyam Portal. While 4.9 lakh women-led MSMEs registered on the portal in 2020-21, the number rose to about 8.59 lakh units during 2021-22.

While this is substantial growth for women-led businesses post-pandemic, there lies a massive opportunity to spur this growth. Women who run businesses largely point out to access to capital as their biggest constraint, with nearly 70 percent claiming that their financing needs go unmet. There is a global financing gap in access to finance for women-owned businesses, and this is estimated at USD 20 billion in India and USD 1.7 trillion globally.

As per information provided to the Parliament