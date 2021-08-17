MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

Businesses to benefit from Google cloud region in India

Watch top tech experts elucidate benefits of Cloud and digitisation

August 17, 2021 / 05:12 PM IST

We are in the ‘new-normal’ now where organisations of every size are re-strategizing their business plans and decisions to make it digital centric to foster growth and innovation with speed and scale.

In this backdrop, they are adopting various technologies to streamline their operations and overcome challenges. Thus, to help businesses with faster digitisation with reliability and security, Google recently launched its second cloud region in India’s Delhi-NCR. The first cloud region was set-up in Mumbai.

The launch event saw top tech experts from across the world delve into the benefits of cloud and how businesses can solve complex problems with improved access, enhanced security, agility and much more.

The second Google cloud region in Delhi-NCR shows Google’s commitment to create local infrastructure in India and help businesses with greater access to technology.

This is a partnered post
Tags: #Features #Google Cloud #Google Cloud India
first published: Aug 17, 2021 04:55 pm
