Businesses to benefit from Google cloud region in India

We are in the ‘new-normal’ now where organisations of every size are re-strategizing their business plans and decisions to make it digital centric to foster growth and innovation with speed and scale.

In this backdrop, they are adopting various technologies to streamline their operations and overcome challenges. Thus, to help businesses with faster digitisation with reliability and security, Google recently launched its second cloud region in India’s Delhi-NCR. The first cloud region was set-up in Mumbai.

The launch event saw top tech experts from across the world delve into the benefits of cloud and how businesses can solve complex problems with improved access, enhanced security, agility and much more.

The second Google cloud region in Delhi-NCR shows Google’s commitment to create local infrastructure in India and help businesses with greater access to technology.