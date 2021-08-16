Build your portfolio with balanced advantage funds

In a bid to inform and educate investors on how to build a balanced portfolio, CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi recently held an insightful discussion with Dinesh Balachandran, Senior Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund. The conversation threw light on the current investment trends, long-term capital building strategy, and how individual investors can outpace inflation.

Current Market Trend

Talking about direct stock investments by retail investors, Balachandran says, “People are now thinking about how to outpace inflation. The real interest rates have become so low and in many cases, they have reached negative levels. If you put money into fixed deposits you are not probably going to outpace the inflation. That is a realization that is drawing upon people not just in India but across the globe.”

With earnings on fixed deposits and other fixed-income type instruments steadily going down over the years, people are now essentially looking at other asset classes that can help them build a portfolio and generate inflation-beating returns.

Need For Balanced Portfolio

Emphasising the need to balance the retail investment portfolio, Balachandran further adds, “It’s not like last year where many of the stocks were standing at attractive valuations. But now where the market stands today, investors should not get carried away thinking what happened over the last 12-15 months is going to recur going forward. From this perspective, people really need a hard rethink over their goals when it comes to returns and they should consider having a part of their asset move towards safer instruments so that the overall portfolio remains in shape.”

While aggressive funds and arbitrage funds are options, it is essential to choose between categories that fall within your risk appetite, especially for the investors who are starting their investment journeys. Offering a mix of equity and debt, hybrid funds come up as a sensible option as debt adds a lower risk element to the overall portfolio.

Balanced Advantage Funds

“Within the hybrid funds, the big advantage that the balanced advantage funds have compared to the normal equity hybrid category is that in a balanced advantage fund you can vary the equity allocation much more meaningfully. If a balanced advantage fund is constructed properly the allocation to equity and debt will move in a counter-cyclic fashion. Because the balanced advantage fund can vary the allocation, they offer downside protection as compared to more aggressive hybrid funds,” says Balachandran.

Also known as all-season funds, balanced advantage funs provide flexibility and always perform well in volatile markets. Here the downside risk is mitigated as compared to a situation when one puts 100% money in equity.

For instance, the recently launched open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund by SBI offers a mix of stocks and bonds. The fund dynamically alters its equity-debt mix by considering macroeconomic inputs along with sentiment indicators, valuations tools, and earnings drivers.

The SBI Balanced Advantage Fund, whose NFO period is August 12-25, provides investors with an opportunity for long-term capital appreciation and help in attaining financial goals as the fund manager has the complete flexibility to manoeuvre assets through dynamic allocation.

Also, with an idea to generate higher alpha, the fund manager will use parameters such as sentiment indicator, valuations and earnings drivers.

Overall, the discussion focuses on why rebalancing of funds matters in the long term and what is the best choice for investors within different categories with respect to long-term gains.

If you missed this session, watch it here.

Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article