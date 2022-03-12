Books: Resurfacing LGBTQIA+ histories that were waiting to be told

(Representational image) When histories are recounted instead of being suppressed, it can help us achieve inclusivity faster.

Though sustained efforts like LGBT History Month (observed each year in February) highlight LGBT stories, many stories get overshadowed by the ‘overculture’, as Brandon Taylor argues in an essay. Below is a list of three books that deserve to be read for the rich historical learnings they provide and the queer futures they imagine.

'The Hidden Case of Ewan Forbes: The Transgender Trial that Threatened to Upend the British Establishment' (Bloomsbury, 2021) by Zoë Playdon

Until the late-1960s in the UK, trans people were legally equivalent to cisgender people. What changed after that? Why then are trans people humiliated when they get their birth certificates changed? Why would the British establishment misfile a case? Was it done purposefully or was it a mistake?

The answer lies in the 500 pages of court transcript of a baronetcy case involving a Scottish doctor and the 11th Baronet of Craigievar Sir Ewan Forbes-Sempill.

Born in 1912 in an aristocratic family, Ewan was assigned female gender at birth. Thanks to his family wealth and contacts, he had the luxury to make trips abroad to get hormonal treatments and because of surprisingly liberal ways to get birth certificates corrected, he got his gender changed and was able to marry Patty (Isabella Mitchell) in 1952.

The baronetcy case slapped by Ewan’s cousin John to humiliate him and prove his ‘gender’ to maintain male primogeniture changed everything and had “seismic consequences for trans people everywhere”, notes Playdon in her investigative book.

She not only shares Ewan’s story, his mother’s liberal attitude towards her son’s queerness, and the multiple fights Ewan had to endure to prove his ‘gender’, but she also charts out over a hundred years’ history of fighting for trans rights and successive waves of trans activism that the world has witnessed. She also discusses how different the fight for trans healthcare and education could be had Ewan’s legacy been celebrated instead of being squashed, and underlines the fact that the “freedoms we all take for granted can be instantly lost”.

'Queering Tribal Folktales from East and Northeast India' (Routledge, 2021) by Kaustav Chakraborty

In this deeply researched work, invoking Freudian and Foucauldian arguments, Chakraborty reads the oral tradition and folklores of the east and northeast India through a queer lens.

An assistant professor in the Department of English, Southfield (formerly Loreto) College, Darjeeling, Chakraborty applies a ‘mythistorical approach’ to “highlight the stages of colonisation/neocolonisation and the consequential erasure of dissident desires”. Through this research, he shows how the neo-colonial, heteropatriarchal state gradually erased the obvious non-normative desires found in the folktales, mainly from four tribal communities: Toto, Limbu, Rabha, and Lepcha.

He offers several tales, like "The Pumpkin Prince", "Death by a Flower", "Two Friends and the Devil", and "The Story of Itspa and Her Uncle Pidua", to demonstrate how the obvious non-normative desires—homosexuality, consenting incest, queerness—in these folktales were othered and labelled ‘abnormal’ as societies got normalised (or hetero-sexed). Though Chakraborty offers several explanations regarding who should get to tell the tales, it’s perhaps best if people who come from the region and have had the privilege to experience things first-hand get to tell them. However, this doesn’t diminish the authenticity of this research, for Chakraborty has had the support of several translators who guided him. In particular, the way these folktales are discussed in the psychoanalytical framework is remarkable.

'The Pink Line: Journeys Across the World’s Queer Frontiers' (HarperCollins Publishers, 2020) by Mark Gevisser

In this book are narratives of a transwoman, Aunty (Tiwonge Chimbalanga) from Cape Town, a queer refugee from Uganda in Nairobi, Michael Bashaija, Maha and Amira, founder of the Girls’ Café in downtown Cairo, and kothis from Pondicherry. Gevisser offers these stories from the frontiers of the world that he calls ‘Pink Line’—“a human rights frontier that divided and described the world in an entirely new way in the first two decades of the twenty-first century”.

All these stories show how queer people all over the world have been fighting simply for their right to live (living with dignity is another battle). With this book and these oft-ignored stories from places other than the US, Gevisser attempts to “understand how this new struggle (to survive) was a consequence of these prior—and ongoing—ones, but also how different it was, too, in this era of (the) digital revolution and information explosion, of consumerism and mass tourism, of mass migration and urbanisation, of global human rights activism.”

Through this book, Gevisser seems to be asking if “a tolerant society create(s) just laws, or do just laws forge a tolerant society?” A question that’s facing each one of us today more than ever.

Finally, a bit about LGBT History Month.

Rodney Wilson, a high school history teacher from Missouri, is credited with launching LGBT History Month. Though it was initiated in 1994, it gained mainstream visibility a year later in the US. With the successive abolition of laws criminalising homosexuality in several countries, it gained widespread acceptance as a month-long celebration.

Focused on raising awareness about queer rights and community building, invoking queer rights movements’ icons, and celebrating filmography and literature, in most countries LGBT History Month is observed in February. The United Kingdom makes a special effort to partner with several organisations to officially launch it in November so that it gets effectively executed beginning February and can run into mid-March. And ever since 2011, it is always linked to a subject in the National Curriculum to facilitate standardised learning countrywide.