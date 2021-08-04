Book Review: 'The Cult of We' is a seething, investigative mockery of Silicon Valley culture

The story of WeWork's rise and fall is well-known. Yet readers will discover new details in 'The Cult of We'.

It is odd that a book which definitively and surgically takes down the culture of Silicon Valley excess is actually about a company based in New York, nowhere near Silicon Valley. That is however, the least odd thing, considering the laundry list of revelations that The Cult of We-WeWork, Adam Neumann and the Great Startup Delusion offers - boardroom battles, blind ambition leading to destruction all around, flat-out greed from some of the greatest minds in finance, along with tequila shots to help digest all this information.

Wall Street Journal reporters Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell take the reader on a breathtaking journey. This is supposed to be a business book, but it is hard to read it that way. The story of office space startup WeWork is ultimately about a business downfall, but it has so much more. A founder who looks at valuation and nothing else, top venture capitalists who turn a blind eye to astonishing conflicts of interest, drugs, alcohol, religion, spirituality...the list goes on. The sheer amount of excess jumping off every page would make The Wolf of WeStreet a rather appropriate title. I would imagine Jordan Belfort and Adam Neumann would get along like a house on fire (while their respective houses may actually be on fire…)

The core details about WeWork are well-known by now. A real estate startup in technology clothing, bending reality to get a valuation that not even real tech companies may justify - a real estate firm certainly cannot. A six-foot-five founder whose ambitions make his height seem small. And raising billions of dollars with no clear viable business model. Preaching to ‘elevate the world’s consciousness’ and bring the world together, while unethically enriching yourself and your family. This story has it all.

Even for those familiar with the story, the sheer details make this a must-read for anyone remotely interested in business, startups or finance (or just, never-ending office parties). The authors diligently cover Neumann’s arrival to the US from Israel after serving in the military, his first baby products startup, and how he stumbled onto the WeWork idea. In most business biographies, this early section can drag a bit, because while important from a historical point of view, the reader is waiting for juicy details about more recent times- the events that in fact justify the book’s existence. Even in these early parts, though, the book is a breeze- a feature throughout- because of the excellent writing, compelling reporting and a great subject.

The details throughout are a particular highlight- hotels in which meetings happened, descriptions of conference rooms (I learnt SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son has a samurai sword in his office), quotes and thoughts from senior executives at SoftBank- WeWork’s biggest investor, Saudi Arabian princes, WeWork’s board members. It gives you a flavour of Neumann’s life- his passion for surfing (despite cheating while doing it), the mansions he owned throughout America, his wife Rebekah’s ambition to make the world a better place- while making her own employees’ life miserable.

Brown and Farrell are well-sourced, so much so that they write about Neumann worrying about internal leaks when his public listing was not going through, and WeWork later checking Neumann’s office for bugs. It is a bit funny when someone is concerned about confidential details spilling out, and you spill out details about said concern.

The book zooms out often enough, driving home the point that WeWork was a product of a whole culture- of money going to risky ventures looking for high returns, of the founder-worshipping culture in Silicon Valley (thanks to the success of Bezos, Zuckerberg and Jobs) and investing billions into loss-making companies, because growth and global domination was more important than making money. The biggest names in the finance world- JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, SoftBank, T Rowe Price- all fell prey to this narrative.

More than halfway through the book, you can almost read The Cult of We for a Wolf of Wall Street type romp- for the party scenes and shouting matches, without bothering about what its core business is doing. Neumann insists on serving shots of Don Julio 1942 tequila to investors, prospective investors and friends during meetings- in his office, at one of his apartments or on his private jet. The book’s only weakness, if any, is that you can actually forget or stop caring about what is happening to WeWork’s business because the reader has so many other details to fixate on. Brown and Farrell do mention numbers of revenue growth, losses and expansion intermittently, but maybe a chart somewhere about its annual finances, year by year, would have helped with context.

WeWork’s much anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO), which Goldman Sachs said could value it at $96 billion, did not happen. Instead, its valuation dropped from $47 billion to $9 billion virtually overnight. While the narrative is well known, the book provides memorable details and context, including blow-by-blow accounts of how WeWork’s shocking governance lapses were written in its prospectus and discovered by investors and social media pundits (one meeting in London involves SoftBank executives at a member-only club eating parmesan-crusted Salmon. I’m vegetarian, but the descriptive setting made me want to be there).

‘The American technology company biography with shocking details’ has become a genre unto itself- Facebook, Instagram, Amazon, Uber, Tesla, Theranos, Snapchat have all got books about them- many of them representing the pinnacle of financial journalism and storytelling. The Cult of We is an instant and worthy addition to the upper echelons of that club, being as entertaining as it is thought-provoking.

Of course, recent events make it a little hard for me or the book to be too self righteous. WeWork’s collapse was supposed to be the event that finally made the finance world saner, and hugely loss-making companies with heart-of-gold mission statements were supposed to find raising billions a little harder. Cut to 2021, and the tech startup party has been crazier than ever, in the US and in India.

Yet, The Cult of We serves as a reminder that, like Abraham Lincoln said, you can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time. But you cannot fool all the people all the time

The Cult of We

By Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell

Publisher: Mudlark HarperCollins

Available on Amazon