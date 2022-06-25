The enduring magic of Ashwin Sanghi's Bharat Series

'The Magician of Mazda' is the latest in the Bharat Series by Ashwin Sanghi. (Images: HarperCollins and Twitter/ashwinsanghi)

Earlier, the prerequisite to enjoying a thriller was a Do Not Disturb sign on the door and, maybe, a mug of coffee by your side. Today, however, a smartphone is essential, particularly when the title in hand is one by Ashwin Sanghi.

Ever since 2008, when his debut work The Rozabal Line was released, Sanghi has, at roughly two-year intervals, delivered a pleasing output. The Magicians Of Mazda is the most recent. In doing so, he has displayed an expertise with both the formula and the format of that complex 21st century subgenre, the conspiracy thriller, of which Dan Brown is the acknowledged progenitor.

Like its six predecessors, Sanghi’s latest story amalgamates history, religion, myth, science, geopolitics, adventure and travel, and still, somehow, manages to remain within the realms of plausibility. That’s not so surprising, given the interesting times we live in.

While the comparison with Dan Brown is inevitable, the success of Sanghi’s Made-In-India variant, the Bharat Series, is impressive: a little white orb on the book cover informs you that the series has “More than a million copies sold”. The reader picks up The Magicians of Mazda with the same expectations.

Bharat Series (Image: HarperCollins)

Blend of fact and fiction

Why the smartphone? Because from the get-go you will come across an assortment of facts and trivia that may bring on the urge to Google search. And why not? Putting together the complex jigsaw puzzle that Sanghi has designed should be fun, since he has created it for precisely this purpose: to entertain the reader. For instance, the opening chapter starts with the theft from the British Museum of an ancient relic, the Cyrus Cylinder. While you detour, via the smartphone, and educate yourself on the significance of this historical object, the thieves in the story discover that it is, in fact, the wrong artefact. Their boss, the Ayatollah running Iran, orders its return because, ‘It was a piece of miserable writing by a non-Islamic king following a false faith, and foolishly honoured many centuries later by that scoundrel, the Shah of Iran.’ The holy grail that the Supreme Leader and his henchmen are after is called the Athravan Star –you will almost certainly Google that too – a mythical Zoroastrian treasure with magical properties.

Next, jump cut to far-off Seattle, where Jim Dastoor, a wealthy Parsi scientist, is on the verge of a fantastic pharmaceutical breakthrough. His perfect life is derailed when he discovers that his historian wife Linda has been kidnapped. In rescuing her, Jim ends up getting abducted himself – not once but twice – and eventually ends up in Tehran, being interrogated on the whereabouts of the elusive Athravan Star. Naturally, he too has no clue and is consigned to solitary confinement in the dreaded ‘coffin cell’.

Now it’s Linda’s turn to rescue her husband and figure out why everyone, from pharma companies to foreign governments, are hell-bent on kidnapping him. High stakes, twists galore and a brisk parade of characters, including agents from Iranian Intelligence, Mossad and R&AW, make up this nearly 500 pages long blockbuster. It leaves you with no time to question the tiny wobbles, unnecessary repetitions – such as the love of Hawaiian Kona that seemingly binds the Dastoors – and happy coincidences that pop up at the right points to jog the plot along.

Fast-paced storytelling

Sanghi’s earlier books have usually been set within the subcontinent. A new feature in this one is the ease with which exotic international locales are introduced via exciting boat rides, road trips, aeroplane flights – with a crash and a chase to stir things up. The reader sees settings ranging from the inside of the coffin cell and the ruins of Persepolis to the Taliban camps of Afghanistan; from the fire temple in Udvada, Gujarat, to the mountains and lakes of Kashmir.

With so many moving parts, it’s a wonder that the narrative throughline doesn’t get hopelessly entangled - and herein lies the author’s ingenuity. The story is told along two intertwined strands. While the first displays the wild energy of the quest-adventure-chase plot, it allows Jim time, between abductions, incarcerations and rescues, to reflect on his family’s ancient roots. This is where the second strand, perhaps the more interesting one, deep-dives into the history of Zoroastrianism and the Parsis.

A rich past

The origins of the Zoroastrian faith and its strong links with the Vedic culture; its philosophy, enlightened teachings and humane practice;,the repeated persecution of Parsis by Islamic rulers; their exodus, in the 8th century, to India and their peaceful resettlement; their innate pragmatism in maintaining harmonious relationships with the host communities; their struggle towards prosperity through hard work, intelligence and enterprise; their contribution to the economic development of Mumbai, all make for an informative and moving tale.

Sanghi’s core strength is showcased in the granularity of the historical research. (Anticipating the "how" question from his readers, he provides 12 pages of references at the end.) Presenting historical facts without lecturing the reader is usually a problem in such narratives. Sanghi avoids it, more or less successfully, by interspersing Jim’s account with conversations between various characters to impart the necessary information. While Linda, the historian-wife, does sound like a fount of wisdom, a sort of female Robert Langdon, Jim’s respect for her redoubles as the loose ends are, thankfully, tied up by her timely interventions.

Sanghi’s fans will delight in The Magicians Of Mazda. At the same time, for the reader who has never read any of the Bharat Series titles before, this is a good place to start. The writing is smoother than in the past, the plotting and characterization have more finesse. Overall, the experience can be likened to Hawaiian Kona, satisfying to the last drop.