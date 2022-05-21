Book excerpt: 'Startup Compass: How Iconic Entrepreneurs Got It Right' by Ujwal Kalra, Shobhit Shubhankar, IIM Ahmedabad

Riding the wave of macro trends

Girish Mathrubootham started the cloud-based customer engagement company Freshworks on the back of deep immersion in the enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecosystem.

Girish had joined software development company Zoho in 2001 as an engineer. Nine years later, he was the vice president of product development in the company. During the time he spent at Zoho, he built wide-ranging expertise in the development of enterprise information technology service systems. He had been building IT helpdesk systems, which enabled enterprise clients to offer technical support to their customers since 2004. He understood the enterprise IT service management market inside out. He had also had a ringside view to cloud-computing developments taking place within Zoho. This placed him really well to tap into opportunities created by global developments

in this sector.

In the middle of 2010, he stumbled upon a discussion thread on the technology-focused social news website Hacker

News that piqued his interest. Zendesk, at the time the largest customer-service support company, had raised their prices by up to 300 per cent. Their existing customers were livid, and were tearing into the company on discussion forums. For a customer-service support company, they did not seem to have very happy customers, Girish found himself thinking.

Zendesk’s prices made it unviable for startups and smaller companies who would be forced to resort to alternative providers. Many of the alternative providers could not offer the same level of functionality as Zendesk could, especially as the startup expanded. However, over time, as customers got locked into alternative ecosystems, it was hard to make the switch back to Zendesk.

Scrolling through the discussion thread on Hacker News, one particular comment caught his eye. One user had written

that there was still a huge opening in the market. If a competitor could come in, offering the right functionality at the right price, they could take away all of Zendesk’s and its alternatives’ customers.

Girish had already started thinking that someone like him, with a background in having built helpdesk systems, could start a company in this space. That comment was like a slap on his face, he says. It made him wake up to the very real potential in the market. ‘Here was an opportunity sitting right in front of

me,' he says.

Girish understood that the SaaS segment of the enterprise application software market was growing rapidly. From 2009 to 2010, the segment had grown by almost 16 per cent, and it was expected to grow by as much again in that year**. As the technology had matured, adoption was becoming more widespread. In addition, Girish understood that a massive transition to cloud-based services was already underway. Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer had publicly announced that the company was betting its future on the cloud; they were ‘all in’.***

Oracle and IBM had committed to the cloud too.^

Girish decided that he would start a company that would deliver cloud-based customer-support services, delivered

through the SaaS model.

He was thirty-six years old at the time, had two kids in school, and in March of that year, had taken out a home loan. His situation in life did not necessarily make him very well-suited for entrepreneurship, he says. That did not deter him. However, the very same day, Girish pitched his idea to his friend Shan Krishnasamy who had worked with him for over eight years. Soon Shan was on board and joined him as his co-founder.

Girish had learnt relatively early in his life that it was a lot easier to take on a macro trend that was working, and ride that wave, than to go against the trend. Many years earlier, at the height of the dot-com boom in 1999, Girish had got his first taste of building a business.

He was working as a programmer at HCL at the time. Computer programming was the flavour of the moment; everybody wanted to learn to programme. His friends, dissatisfied with instructors in Chennai at the time, had beseeched him to teach them. He had agreed. Within a month, his programming classes had grown from three students to fifty.

When the dot-com bust happened later, however, his students disappeared. The situation was so bad, in fact, that it was difficult to convince people that Java was still relevant, he says.

Having learnt his lesson, when it came to building products for Freshworks, Girish resolved to focus on riding the wave of existent trends in the market. They would build a cloud-based service. They would build products that already had traction in the market—a customer-support software, an IT helpdesk software and a customer-relationship management software. These were products that enterprises already understood, and needed. They would not seek to build products that did not yet have traction in the market. They would take product categories that were already witnessing growth; only, they would build better than what the market had to offer at the time.

There was already an identified need in the market, but existing players could not serve that need well. There was a huge opening in a market that was expanding rapidly. With a product that offered high functionality at an affordable price point, Freshworks rode the wave of market forces to drive exponential growth.

Within three years of their founding, they were serving 5,000 enterprise clients across eighty countries.

