Book Excerpt | "Ode to My Panic Attack", from 'Annus Horribilis' by Avinab Datta-Areng

In a slim volume of poetry, Annus Horribilis, Avinab Datta-Areng describes what is often indescribable. Excerpted below is the poem "Ode to My Panic Attack", in which he describes being stuck in a nightmarish situation, anxious to get out but finding that even after making an effort, "it doesn't go away".
Ode to My Panic Attack
You wake each day within
a peach or half-buried
blade with the feeling
that something is simultaneously
preserving and fucking
you, a thought
so naive and clear like god
thinking of themselves, before the first
fuchsias or baby-blue eyes,
the ones now cowering
with the grace of nothing’s will
as you refract past.
Between giving in this time (to hell
with trying to get better any more)
and convalescing without any work,
there’s a blue begging
that still wants to know . . .
But you are not in you any more. You are being
passed along to camouflage
the braindead cirrus, bitter phantom
of eucalyptus struck by lightning. You climb
the ringing green meadow, it doesn’t
go away. The breathing
doesn’t stop, it’s what you think
you want, it’s everywhere,
the breathing doesn’t stop.
Excerpted with permission from Penguin Random House.