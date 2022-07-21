Best Payday Loans Online, Top Instant Approval No Credit Check Loans in 2022

When you're low on money and in need of a cash advance, taking out no credit check loans is a valid option.

But you must be careful.

You're likely in a vulnerable position, and you must resist the shady deals and stick with reputable online lenders for bad credit loans.

Our experts did the heavy lifting to bring you the best, safest options for taking out short-term loans, no credit check required.

The best option in our book is MoneyMutual - an established loan provider with a network of direct lenders and low interest rates.

But let's take it a step at a time with a top 10 list of the best options for no credit check payday loans with same day approval.

Take your time and look around.

Best Payday Loans Online:



MoneyMutual: Best online payday loans overall



CashUSA: $10,000 personal loans



BadCreditLoans: Bad credit score accepted



24/7 Dollar Loan: Fastest loans with no credit check



Funds Joy: Easiest payday loan application



247CreditNow.com: Best for bigger payday loans with poor credit scores



247FastFunds.com: $5,000 loans with poor credit history



PersonalLoans: Easy to navigate



iCashLoans.com: Best for smaller payday loan requests



BetterLoansMutual.com: Highly convenient bad credit loans

1. MoneyMutual: Best Payday Loans Online With Instant Approval



2+ million satisfied customers



Application takes 5 minutes



Loans up to $5k



Fast approval



No extra fees



Geo-restricted in some US states

With over, Money Mutual is a shoo-in for any list of the best payday loans.

The platform offers loans with no credit check, ranging from $100 to $5,000, with impressively fast connections and payouts.

It will take you about 5 minutes to fill out the application and then only 2 minutes to have it approved. Once you accept the bad-credit loan offer, it will reach your bank account within 24 hours.

The platform is perfect for smaller and medium-sized loans. If you manage to boost your credit score a bit, you might become eligible for a competitive interest rate for $1,000 loans.

The platform takes little notice of your credit score but unfortunately, isn't available in NY, IL, and CT.

If that's not a problem, the platform charges no application fees, while interest rates vary between direct lenders.

The support team is among the best in business. You’ll also find a quality FAQ section with genuinely useful answers to questions regarding short-term loans, credit check options, cash advances, and more.

MoneyMutual Minimum Loan: $100

MoneyMutual Maximum Loan: $5,000

MoneyMutual APR Ranges: Varies between tenders

2. CashUSA: Best Same Day Payday Loans



Loans up to $10,000



72 months pay-back time



Swift approval



Soft credit check



Higher minimum credit score requirements



Dated design

In case you require a payday loan beyond $5k, CashUSA raises the limit to

And that's not all because you can also take your sweet time with paying the money back, going up to 72 months.

Once approved, the money will reach your bank account within 24 hours, and while we believe CashUSA is beyond due for a revamp, the site is still safe, highly secure, and effortless to navigate.

Speaking of approvals, the platform only conducts soft checks, which is another bonus if you have a bad credit score.

If you want to return the loan quickly, the minimum time to pay back the money is 90 days. Note that the lender's minimum credit score requirement is 579, which is a bit higher than other payday loan providers.

If you have any issues with the website, you can contact the support agents over email or a dedicated phone line.

CashUSA Minimum Loan: $500

CashUSA Maximum Loan: $10,000

3. BadCreditLoans: Best Bad Credit Online Payday Loans

BadCreditLoans Pros:



<500 credit score accepted



Zero collateral required



Competitive interest rates



Student loans



<500 credit score loans capped at $1,000



No BBB accreditation

If your, don't despair. BadCreditLoans justifies its name by accepting under-500 credit scores, albeit only granting loans up to $1,000.

If your score exceeds 500, you can take up to $10,000. APR ranges from 5.99% to 35.99%, with zero collateral needed.

You can also take out a student loan. The application form won't take more than 5 to 10 minutes of your time, whichever option you opt for, which is an industry-standard.

Once you apply, you can expect approval within 2 minutes. The money will then arrive in your account the next business day.

The website sports a modern design that is effortless to navigate.

If you need to contact the support team, the website offers a dedicated phone line, along with a support email address.

BadCreditLoans Minimum Loan: $500

BadCreditLoans Maximum Loan: $10,000

BadCreditLoans APR Ranges: 5.99% to 35.99%

4. 24/7 Dollar Loan: Fastest Payday Loans With No Credit Check

24/7 Dollar Loan Pros:



Super-fast 60-second approval



$1,000 loans



Effortless to navigate



Entrepreneur deals available



Lacking educational resources

24/7 Dollar Loan is the best option if you need super-fast small payday, even with a bad credit score.

The only condition you need to meet is that you are 18 or older, a citizen of the United States with a checking account, and make $800+ monthly.

We appreciate that the site welcomes entrepreneurs, only requesting proof of $800+ income per month.

You will not be charged a dime for connecting to lenders, while interest rates depend on the lender you opt for.

The approval process is among the fastest in the industry, requiring only one minute for approvals. The site is clutter-free, albeit lacking educational resources.

The FAQ could also use more info, but the support agents are top-notch - highly responsive, helpful, and delivering non-automated responses within 24 hours over email.

24/7 Dollar Loan Minimum Loan: $100

24/7 Dollar Loan Maximum Loan: $1,000

24/7 Dollar Loan APR Ranges: Varies between lenders

5. Funds Joy: Easiest Payday Loan Application

Funds Joy Pros:



Fast, effortless applications



$5,000 loans



Zero origination fee



Easy approvals



No phone support

For the less tech-savvy folks, we recommend Funds Joy for itsand zero hidden tricks and catches.

You can take out loans up to $5,000, with interest rates ranging from 4.99% to 450%. The minimum loan is $200, and while some users wish they took it down to $100, we can’t really complain.

The website makes all terms and conditions crystal clear so you know what to expect at all times.

The approval process takes up to 10 minutes, and you will be required to offer your state ID and routing number along the way, so make sure they are readily at your disposal.

The customer team is well-versed in all loan-related topics, although we wish the website included a dedicated support phone number. The FAQ page is solid and easy to navigate.

We like how flexible the lenders are, making it significantly easier to make the payments on time.

Funds Joy Minimum Loan: $200

Funds Joy Maximum Loan: $5,000

6. 247CreditNow.com: Best for Bigger Payday Loans With Poor Credit Scores

247CreditNow Pros:



Loans up to $35,000



90-second responses



No hidden fees



Easy connection



Slightly dated design

If you are searching for higher loan amounts under fair conditions, we recommend 247CreditNow.

The platform offers users loans up to $35,000 with zero hidden fees and crystal clear conditions.

Also, the 90-second responses are among the fastest in the industry. Although the website could use a design revamp, the platform is highly functional and offers swift load times.

The connection is easy, and even if you don't need a larger loan, you can take out loans as low as $100.

The platform specializes in personal loan options and requires potential users to earn at least $800 per month.

The application form is on-point, with no unneeded questions, making it easy for you to get that money ASAP.

We appreciate that the Contact Us page is highlighted in the main menu and that the platform offers email or phone communication.

If you need to contact the support agents, the team will reply within 24 hours. They pay attention to urgent questions and assign them higher priority.

247CreditNow Minimum Loan: $100

247CreditNow Maximum Loan: $35,000

247CreditNow APR Ranges: Depends on the lender

7. 247FastFunds.com: $5,000 Loans With Poor Credit History

247FastFunds Pros:



Modern design



$5,000 loans



Detailed FAQ



Bad credit score accepted



No support over the phone

247FastFunds is another solid option if you need a fast. The lowest amount you can take out is just $100, making 247FastFunds a good destination for lower loans as well.

The website sports a modern design that is not difficult to navigate and makes it easy for users to find their ideal match.

We like how detailed the FAQ library is and how the company went the extra mile to answer questions that users actually ask related to the payday loan niche.

If you want to communicate with the support representatives, you can reach out via email. The team will usually reply within 24 hours. They are polite and well-versed in the subject, although we still wish the company included a dedicated phone line in the mix.

The application process was made as easy as possible. It works as a step-by-step questionnaire, starting with the loan amount you wish to take out.

We like that the devs included a progress bar at the top so you can know how close you are to completing the application process at any moment.

247FastFunds Minimum Loan: $100

247FastFunds Maximum Loan: $5,000

247FastFunds APR Ranges: Depends on the lender

8. PersonalLoans: Easy to Navigate

PersonalLoans Pros:



$35,000 loans available



No collateral required



1 business day funding



Variety of lenders



Can't loan less than $1,000



Origination fees

PersonalLoans stands out as another valid option if you are searching for higher payday loan options.

Specifically, you can take out as much as $35,000, which is top-notch stuff, but you also aren't allowed to borrow anything less than $1,000, which can be offputting for users seeking smaller loans with no credit check.

No collateral is needed, and the database of lenders is more comprehensive when compared to most of the competition.

After you finish filling out the application and pass the approval process, you can expect the funds in your account within a single business day.

When it comes to paying the lender back, you can take up to 72 months or at least 3 months to return the loan.

The platform is quite easy to navigate with zero tricks and catches. Every section of the website is reachable in no more than a few clicks.

PersonalLoans Minimum Loan: $1,000

PersonalLoans Maximum Loan: $35,000

PersonalLoans APR Ranges: 5.99% to 35.99%

9. iCashLoans.com: Best for Small Payday Loans

iCashLoans Pros:



Loans starting at $100



Pro design



Submission form is easy to fill out



Fast deposits



Loans capped at $1,000



No phone customer service

iCashLoans is our recommendation if you search for smaller fast loans. Offers start at just

While the maximum loan is nothing to write home about, it's the smaller loans where the platform excels, with swift approvals and fair APR.

The site does not display interest rate info on the home page but still points out that late payment fees might apply. Once your loan is approved, you can expect the money in your account the next business day.

The customer service is on par with the best in the business, matching the platform's modern and elegant design. However, we wish the agents were available over the phone.

Every transaction on iCashLoans is 100% safe and processed via reputable third-party sites. The FAQ library is solid and covers a lot of ground on the topics related to bad-credit loan options.

iCashLoans Minimum Loan: $100

iCashLoans Maximum Loan: $1,000

iCashLoans APR Ranges: Depends on the lender

10. BetterLoansMutual.com: Highly Convenient Bad Credit Loans

BetterLoansMutual Pros:



Loans go up to $5,000



Loans start at $100



Easy to connect



Straightforward navigation and high ease of use



Customer support is not available over the phone

BetterLoansMutual is a convenient, well-rounded platform for taking out

Connecting with potential lenders is quite simple and navigating the site is a breeze.

Note that loans start with $100 and that you are required to make $1,000 or more each month after taxes to be eligible for a loan on the site.

Once you start with the application process, you can rest assured that the platform will ask you no fluff questions, keeping every step concise and efficient.

You will still be required to submit your salary data, job info, and other critical information, but not much beyond that.

The funds will be in your account within 24 hours when your request is approved. While that platform doesn’t stand out with any tricks or specials, it does a fine job delivering the basic functions and keeping things simple.

BetterLoansMutual Minimum Loan: $100

BetterLoansMutual Maximum Loan: $5,000

BetterLoansMutual APR Ranges: Depends on the lender

How We Picked the Top Online Payday Loan Companies

The following section details the key factors that determined how we ranked the payday loan companies. It includes eligibility requirements, loan amounts, and more important information.

Eligibility Requirements

We highlighted payday lenders that only perform soft checks and approve bad credit loans. When you take out online loans like this, you are left with no room to improve your low credit score. It's one of the reasons why we chose Money Mutual as the No. 1 option for no credit check loan options.

Loan Amount

When it comes to payday loans, the loan amount is usually lower than regular online loans or installment loans. The payday lenders we highlighted usually start with a $100 minimum bad-credit loan, and most bad-credit lenders don't go above $50k. $5k-$10k is the golden middle when it comes to limits for most payday loans.

Fees and Interest Rates

The ideal solution is having no interest rates but essentially impossible when trying to take out personal installment loans or short-term loans with a bad credit score. That didn't stop us from searching for lower interest rates like the 5.99%-35.99% range offered by Bad Credit Loans.

Repayment Time

Short-term loans aren't too flexible for users with poor credit scores, which is why you must get clear terms on repayment time when borrowing money or a loan with no credit check. Flexibility is still essential, and we tried to ensure as much of it as possible for potential borrowers.

User Experience and Interface

Last but not least, we looked for payday loan providers that treat their users respectfully. If you seek credit counseling before taking out a personal loan, you should be able to find online loan terms on the platform and only borrow money when the loan agreement is crystal clear to you. Similarly, we searched for platforms that are straightforward to use.

How to Get an Online Payday Loan: Step By Step Guide

Applying for any loan, whether we're talking about reputable payday loans, personal loans, or loans for bad credit, might seem like a daunting task.

You should not be afraid of taking out bad credit personal loans. As daunting as it might seem, it actually only takes all users three steps to get their loans; no credit check is needed. We'll take you through the process, one step at a time. Let’s dive right in.

Step 1: Bad Credit Online Loan Requirements

Online bad-credit loans often don't require minimum credit record scores, which makes them increasingly popular among users looking for a cash advance.

But everyone from that small direct lender to major credit bureaus still has a set of basic requirements that need to be met to take out an online loan.



You are 18 or older



You are a US citizen or a permanent American resident



You have a job and a regular monthly income



You have an active bank account



You have an active email and a phone number

With the terms out of the way, the next step is to fill out your bad-loan application.

Step 2: Fill Out Your Online Payday Loan Application

Depending on how fast you deal with online forms, it will take you 5 to 10 minutes to fill out an application form for most same-day loans.

The forms don't significantly vary between bad-credit loan companies. Expect to enter the loan amount you wish to take out, along with your first and last name, birthday, address and ZIP code, plus the last four digits of your SSN.

You will also likely be asked to enter your bank account info, employment status, and monthly income.

When your online loan form is approved, you will be connected to a direct loan provider and their loan terms.

Step 3: Accept or Reject the Personal Loan Offer

The final step is to go through the offer and check all the details. Pay attention to interest rates, monthly payments, and any other expenses.

If the terms look good, you can sign the deal and get your payday loan within 24 hours in most cases. If not, you can start the process again and search for better payday lenders. Note that since the whole thing takes place online, your e-signature is valid and legally binding.

Things You Should Know About Payday Loans Online

What Is the Best Payday Loan Site?

What Is the Easiest Payday Loan to Get Online?

The best platform for no credit check loans is MoneyMutual. We say that based on the online lender's fair fees and interest rates, covering even the $5,000 loan amount for users seeking a bad credit loan. The website is easy to use and navigate, eligibility requirements are among the lowest when it comes to online lenders, and the repayment time is clearly structured and detailed.There are several solid online lenders, but Funds Joy is our favorite for easy and fast payday loans. They only perform a minimal credit check and grant online payday loans nearly instantly - no unnecessary questions about credit difficulties, just a bad-credit loan straight to your bank account.

Can I Get a Fast Loan With a Bad Credit Score?

How Fast Can I Get a No-Credit Check Payday Loan?

Are Online Payday Loans Safe?

What are the Best Online Payday Loans?

Yes, you absolutely can get a fast loan with a bad credit score. Several online lenders can meet your requirements, and we recommend 24/7 Dollar Loan as the swiftest option. The platform boasts plenty of bad credit loan options and only takes a single minute to approve your loan request.With the right payday loan online lenders , you absolutely can get a fast bad-credit loan with no credit check. Money Mutual is the most well-rounded option, but if you want the absolute fastest bad-credit loan, we say check out 24/7 Dollar Loan.Yes, every lender offering payday loans online , highlighted in this article, is safe and tested. If you're looking for personal loans or installment loans, you can rest assured they will handle your loan request with care regardless of your credit report or credit score. Note that we do not vouch for bad-credit loan sites outside this list.Here is a list of online payday lenders, rounded up to the top 5:

Best Payday Loans Online No Credit Check Instant Approval - Conclusion

If you’re still wondering what your best option is for taking out online payday loans , we say that you can't go wrong with MoneyMutual.

This loan provider has an impeccable reputation and will gladly connect you to online direct lenders for cash advances and bad credit loan options, all with fair interest rates and no hidden expenses.

We still have to recommend that you at least go through our summary of the five best platforms for no credit check loans and see which one suits you best.

We hope we did a solid job informing you about bad credit loans, online loan interest rates, and cash advances. Always consult your direct lender about the terms of your short-term loan and make those payments on time. Stay safe!